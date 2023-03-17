Sunday Spotlight, ADVISORY

EDITORS:

ELECTION CONSPIRACIES

A rout of election conspiracists in last year’s midterm elections has done nothing to slow down the wider movement peddling false claims about voting and the 2020 presidential election. Across the U.S., allies of former President Donald Trump are meeting with community groups and holding forums to peddle various conspiracy theories about voting technology and election administration. Trump’s third run for the White House has only emboldened those who spread – and willingly believe — the claims, which continue to have real consequences for local election offices. By Christina A. Cassidy. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos.

