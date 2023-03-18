All Times EDTEASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162 Hershey 59 36 16 5 2 79 176 152 Charlotte 60 34 20 3 3 74 194 176 Springfield 59 32 21 2 4 70 183 167 Lehigh Valley 61 31 24 3 3 68 185 185 Bridgeport 60 28 24 7 1 64 196 204 Hartford 60 25 24 4 7 61 182 194 WB/Scranton 59 24 26 4 5 57 159 175 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 60 40 17 2 1 83 205 181 Utica 60 30 22 6 2 68 182 180 Syracuse 58 28 22 5 3 64 200 189 Rochester 58 28 24 4 2 62 192 197 Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217 Laval 60 24 26 7 3 58 207 216 Cleveland 57 25 25 5 2 57 186 214 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 59 32 17 7 3 74 214 171 Milwaukee 58 33 20 3 2 71 193 170 Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179 Rockford 60 28 23 5 4 65 182 199 Iowa 61 28 24 5 4 65 177 184 Chicago 57 26 26 3 2 57 174 195 Grand Rapids 59 25 27 4 3 57 167 214 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 61 43 15 3 0 89 221 152 Coachella Valley 57 40 11 4 2 86 210 149 Abbotsford 61 34 21 2 4 74 201 179 Colorado 59 32 20 4 3 71 172 159 Ontario 59 30 24 4 1 65 179 172 Bakersfield 59 29 26 2 2 62 177 182 Tucson 59 25 28 6 0 56 178 201 San Jose 59 25 29 1 4 55 168 201 Henderson 61 22 34 0 5 49 159 181 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.Thursday's Games
Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3Friday's Games
Charlotte 5, Toronto 0
Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2
Springfield 4, Hartford 2
Utica 3, Laval 2
Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1
WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4
Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2
Colorado 6, Rockford 2
Calgary 5, Tucson 0
Abbotsford 4, Ontario 0
Bakersfield 1, Henderson 0
Coachella Valley 3, Iowa 1
Texas 6, San Jose 2Saturday's Games
Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.
Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.
Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.Sunday's Games
Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.
Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.
Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.
San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.Monday's Games
No games scheduled