All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE Atlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 59 35 14 8 2 80 177 162 Hershey 59 36 16 5 2 79 176 152 Charlotte 60 34 20 3 3 74 194 176 Springfield 59 32 21 2 4 70 183 167 Lehigh Valley 61 31 24 3 3 68 185 185 Bridgeport 60 28 24 7 1 64 196 204 Hartford 60 25 24 4 7 61 182 194 WB/Scranton 59 24 26 4 5 57 159 175 North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toronto 60 40 17 2 1 83 205 181 Utica 60 30 22 6 2 68 182 180 Syracuse 58 28 22 5 3 64 200 189 Rochester 58 28 24 4 2 62 192 197 Belleville 60 26 27 6 1 59 192 217 Laval 60 24 26 7 3 58 207 216 Cleveland 57 25 25 5 2 57 186 214 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Texas 59 32 17 7 3 74 214 171 Milwaukee 58 33 20 3 2 71 193 170 Manitoba 58 31 19 5 3 70 180 179 Rockford 60 28 23 5 4 65 182 199 Iowa 61 28 24 5 4 65 177 184 Chicago 57 26 26 3 2 57 174 195 Grand Rapids 59 25 27 4 3 57 167 214 Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Calgary 61 43 15 3 0 89 221 152 Coachella Valley 57 40 11 4 2 86 210 149 Abbotsford 61 34 21 2 4 74 201 179 Colorado 59 32 20 4 3 71 172 159 Ontario 59 30 24 4 1 65 179 172 Bakersfield 59 29 26 2 2 62 177 182 Tucson 59 25 28 6 0 56 178 201 San Jose 59 25 29 1 4 55 168 201 Henderson 61 22 34 0 5 49 159 181 San Diego 59 19 39 1 0 39 150 221

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Grand Rapids 4, Cleveland 3

Friday's Games

Charlotte 5, Toronto 0

Bridgeport 5, Syracuse 2

Springfield 4, Hartford 2

Utica 3, Laval 2

Hershey 2, Lehigh Valley 1

WB/Scranton 5, Rochester 4

Chicago 6, Milwaukee 2

Colorado 6, Rockford 2

Calgary 5, Tucson 0

Abbotsford 4, Ontario 0

Bakersfield 1, Henderson 0

Coachella Valley 3, Iowa 1

Texas 6, San Jose 2

Saturday's Games

Utica at Laval, 3 p.m.

Charlotte at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Belleville at Cleveland, 7 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Hershey, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.

Colorado at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Calgary at Tucson, 9 p.m.

Texas at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Iowa at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Belleville at Cleveland, 3 p.m.

Springfield at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Manitoba at Chicago, 4 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 4:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, 5 p.m.

San Diego at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled