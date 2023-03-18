ECHL Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 60 40 18 2 0 82 228 185 Reading 58 34 20 4 0 72 209 168 Maine 57 32 22 2 1 67 205 164 Worcester 60 31 26 3 0 65 195 198 Adirondack 59 24 26 8 1 57 193 205 Trois-Rivieres 59 22 35 2 0 46 176 231 Norfolk 60 15 40 2 3 35 166 268 South Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Jacksonville 59 36 19 3 1 76 190 167 Florida 58 33 17 4 4 74 195 172 Greenville 60 33 19 7 1 74 200 183 South Carolina 59 34 20 4 1 73 205 170 Atlanta 61 31 24 5 1 68 195 208 Orlando 62 29 25 7 1 66 198 219 Savannah 61 23 28 9 1 56 175 210 WESTERN CONFERENCE Central Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 61 40 15 4 2 86 219 144 Cincinnati 59 38 12 6 3 85 220 167 Indy 60 36 21 3 0 75 210 177 Fort Wayne 58 30 22 4 2 66 223 222 Wheeling 60 25 30 5 0 55 187 200 Kalamazoo 58 23 31 4 0 50 140 184 Iowa 59 15 31 12 1 43 152 220 Mountain Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 59 47 9 2 1 97 243 128 Kansas City 59 27 24 6 2 62 186 193 Utah 59 29 27 3 0 61 178 214 Allen 58 29 27 1 1 60 208 217 Wichita 60 27 28 5 0 59 187 195 Rapid City 58 27 30 1 0 55 195 220 Tulsa 57 19 30 7 1 46 171 220

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Allen 7, Utah 4

Friday's Games

Adirondack 6, Newfoundland 2

Florida 7, Trois-Rivieres 5

Fort Wayne 5, Kalamazoo 3

Reading 8, Atlanta 2

Savannah 5, Jacksonville 2

Toledo 3, Indy 2

Greenville 4, South Carolina 1

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 3

Worcester 4, Maine 3

Cincinnati 3, Iowa 1

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Utah 2, Allen 1

Rapid City 6, Tulsa 4

Idaho 6, Orlando 2

Saturday's Games

Florida at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Adirondack at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Savannah at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Wheeling at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Reading, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Maine at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Orlando at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Atlanta at Reading, 3 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Cincinnati, 3 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Worcester at Maine, 3 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Allen, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled