Japan deploys new troops to revamped base on island near Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Tokyo deployed new troops armed with missile batteries to its southernmost islands, known as the Nansei Island chain, not far from Taiwan’s east coast, it was reported on Friday (March 17).

As part of Japan’s policies to bolster its military posture in the region, around 570 Ground Self-Defense Force soldiers have been stationed at a newly renovated base on Ishigaki Island, about 320 km from Taiwan. Tokyo confirmed on Thursday (March 16), that the troops have been stationed on the southern islands of Okinawa prefecture, reported CNN.



The troops are trained to operate land-to-air and land-to-ship missiles, according to reports. Earlier reports indicate that Type 12 short-range, anti-ship missiles have been placed on nearby Miyako Island and that there were already over 150 troops on Yonaguni Island, which is just over 100 km from Taiwan.

Tokyo considers the troop deployment as a deterrent to any potential Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan. Missiles on Ishigaki Island would imperil any Chinese naval vessels targeting the eastern coast of Taiwan.

Japan sees China’s increasing aggression toward Taiwan as a serious threat to regional instability and its own national interests. Under Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, the decision has been made to prepare for the possibility of conflict with China.



Plans for an expanded military presence around islands near Taiwan have been in motion since 2019. In 2022, it was reported that, in addition to the missile-capable troops, a quick response strike group and an electronic warfare unit will also be deployed by the end of 2023.



Japan and the U.S. have previously discussed joint weapons storage on the islands near Taiwan and it is expected that a U.S. Marine littoral regiment will eventually be deployed to the area as well.