German education minister to visit Taiwan next week

Bettina Stark-Watzinger will be the first German cabinet member to visit Taipei in 26 years

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/17 19:51
Germany's education and research minister, Bettina Stark-Watzinger, is expected in Taipei March 21. (Facebook, bettina.starkwa photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German Federal Minister for Education and Research Bettina Stark-Watzinger will be the highest-ranking German government member to visit Taiwan in 26 years when she arrives next week, the Financial Times reported Friday (March 17).

The British newspaper quoted three people who had been briefed about her trip, which is set for March 21-22.The Financial Times pointed out that Stark-Watzinger’s visit to Taiwan was scheduled ahead of a trip by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock to China, expected in April or May.

According to the report, the different visits highlight differences within the German coalition cabinet on how to address China, given Germany's important trade relationship with China.

Stark-Watzinger will keep a low profile while in Taiwan. It was reported that the German cabinet did not approve of plans for a meeting with Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮), per the Financial Times.

Nevertheless, in a reference to Taiwan ahead of a visit to Japan, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz warned China against changing the status quo in the region by force.

Previous German federal government members to visit Taiwan include Economics Ministers Juergen Moellemann in 1992 and Guenter Rexrodt in 1994 and 1997. All three ministers are members of the centrist Free Democratic Party (FDP), which is a member of the Liberal International, like Taiwan's Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
