St. Patrick was the first Christian missionary in Ireland and is considered the country's patron saint. St. Patrick's Day is a public holiday in the R... St. Patrick was the first Christian missionary in Ireland and is considered the country's patron saint. St. Patrick's Day is a public holiday in the Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Montserrat, and the Canadian province of Newfoundland and Labrador. These days, St. Patrick's Day is celebrated in many different places across the world.