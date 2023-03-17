Soda Ash Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023 to 2031 | Solvay, Ciner Group, Tata Chemicals

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Soda Ash Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Soda Ash Market was valued at around US$ 19.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to reach US$ 33.9 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Soda Ash Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
Soda ash is a critical industrial material used in the production of various products such as glass, paper, detergents, and wastewater treatment.
The soda ash market is dominated by five major players, Solvay, Ciner Group, Tata Chemicals, Genesis Alkali, and Tangshan Sanyou, which together account for over 45% of the world’s soda ash production.
Solvay, a Belgian chemical company, is the largest producer of soda ash in the EU. In addition to soda ash, Solvay also produces various other chemicals such as soda bicarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, fertilizers, and explosives.
List of Key Companies Profiled:
Manufactures:
- CIECH SA (Poland)
- Nirma Ltd. (India)
- Ciner Resources Corporation (US)
- DCW Limited (India)
- Genesis Energy (Auckland)
- GHCL Limited (India)
- Hubei Yuhua (China)
- OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

Segmentation Overview
The market is segmented based on type, grade, end-use, and geography.
By Type
- Synthetic
- Natural
By Grade
- Light
- Dense
- Washing Soda
By End-use
- Industrial
- Dyes and Coloring Agents
- Water & Wastewater
- Glass
- Flat
- Container
- Other
- Fertilizers
- Enameling
- Energy & Mining
- Glue
- Paper & Pulp
- Soaps & Detergents
- Food & Beverages
- Others
- Automotive
- Electronics
- Power Generation
- Distributors
- Environmental
By Region
- North America
- The US
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- Turkey
- Bulgaria
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
