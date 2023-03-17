Soda Ash Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2023 to 2031 | Solvay, Ciner Group, Tata Chemicals

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Soda Ash Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Soda Ash Market was valued at around US$ 19.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to grow to reach US$ 33.9 billion by 2031, with a CAGR of 6.6% in terms of revenue.

Leading Companies

Soda ash is a critical industrial material used in the production of various products such as glass, paper, detergents, and wastewater treatment.

The soda ash market is dominated by five major players, Solvay, Ciner Group, Tata Chemicals, Genesis Alkali, and Tangshan Sanyou, which together account for over 45% of the world’s soda ash production.

Solvay, a Belgian chemical company, is the largest producer of soda ash in the EU. In addition to soda ash, Solvay also produces various other chemicals such as soda bicarbonate, hydrogen peroxide, fertilizers, and explosives.

List of Key Companies Profiled:

Manufactures:

CIECH SA (Poland)

Nirma Ltd. (India)

Ciner Resources Corporation (US)

DCW Limited (India)

Genesis Energy (Auckland)

GHCL Limited (India)

Hubei Yuhua (China)

OCI Company Ltd. (South Korea)

Segmentation Overview

The market is segmented based on type, grade, end-use, and geography.

By Type

Synthetic

Natural

By Grade

Light

Dense

Washing Soda

By End-use

Industrial Dyes and Coloring Agents Water & Wastewater Glass Flat Container Other Fertilizers Enameling Energy & Mining Glue Paper & Pulp Soaps & Detergents Food & Beverages Others

Automotive

Electronics

Power Generation

Distributors

Environmental

By Region

North America The US Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe Turkey Bulgaria The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



