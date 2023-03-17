Floor Coating Market Set for More Growth 2023 to 2031 | Sherwin Williams Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Floor Coating Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Floor Coating Market is registering a growth at a CAGR of ~8.1% from 2021 to 2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Floor Coating Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

Big companies from the U.S., Europe and across the globe are competing intensely to strengthen their footprints. Product development and network expansion are popular growth strategies being followed by the manufacturers.

Companies like Sherwin Williams Company Inc, The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel NV, Asian Paints PPG Pvt Ltd., Nora Systems Inc., RPM Internationals Inc., and others are analysed as key players active in the market.

The development work being done in the market sector for Floor Coating Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Material

Acrylics

Epoxies

Polyurethanes

Polyaspartic Polyurea

Specialized elastomeric coatings

By Floor Type

Concrete

Wood

Terrazzo

Marble

Others

By Component

Single component

Two components

Three components

Others

By Application

Protective

Decorative

Anti-microbial

Anti-skid

Shock resistant (thermal/electric)

Base coating

By Technology

Film Drying / Air Setting

Multicomponent

Reactive / Moisture Cured

Thermoset

By End-use

Car Park Residential Commercial

Industrial Manufacturing Warehouses

Building Exterior (Excluding parking spaces) Residential Commercial

Building Interior Residential Commercial

Infrastructure

By Price Band

Premium

Deluxe (Medium)

Economy

