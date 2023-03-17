Industrial Alcohol Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth 2023 to 2031 | Cargill, Raizen Energia, Cristalco SAS

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Industrial Alcohol Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Industrial Alcohol Market across the globe is witnessing growth at a CAGR of 9.5% in the forecast period 2023-2031.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Industrial Alcohol Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

Some of the key players are Cargill Inc., Raizen Energia, Cristalco SAS, MGP Ingredients Incorporated, Grain Millers Inc., Grain processing Corporation, The Andersons Inc., Green Plains Inc, Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Eastman Chemical Company, Dow Chemical Company, LyondellBasell Industries, Wilmar International and others.

Segmentation Overview

The market segmented into the following segments:

By Type:

Benzyl alcohol

Ethyl alcohol

Methyl alcohol

Isobutyl alcohol

Isopropyl alcohol

Others (Sorbitol and maltitol)

By Source:

Corn

Fossil fuels

Grains

Molasses

Sugarcane

Others

By Application:

Chemical intermediates and Solvents

Food Industry

Fuel Additives

Personal care products

Pharmaceuticals

Other

By Process Method:

Fermentation

Synthetic

By Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

