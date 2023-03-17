Global Organic Rice Protein Market is estimated to be USD 82.3 Billion in 2023

The Organic Rice Protein Market is estimated to be USD 82.3 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 82.3 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 18.3%.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Report study covers global and regional markets with an in-depth analysis of the overall growth prospects of the market. It likewise enlightens the complete serious climate of the worldwide market with an estimated time of 2023-2033. Along with the forecast period 2022-2033, the Organic Rice Protein Market report provides an additional dashboard overview of key companies covering successful marketing strategies, market contributions, and recent developments in both historical and current situations. Organic Rice Protein Market Report is high -intensively driven by high R&D investment and has strong product analysis to maintain growth and ensure long-term monetization with a forecast period of 2023-2033.

The competitive advantages of different types of products and services, the development opportunities and consumption characteristics, and the structural analysis of the downstream application fields are all analyzed in detail. Detailed segmentation of the global Organic Rice Protein market, on the basis of type and application, and a descriptive structure of trends of the segments and sub-segments are elaborated in the report. The report plans to distinguish different development drivers and limitations by giving various industry measurements. It likewise centers around the significant driving patterns and difficulties that influence the market and the seller scene.

Organic rice protein is a high-quality protein source that is suitable for vegans, vegetarians, and people with dairy or soy allergies. Organic rice protein is made by isolating and extracting the protein from organic brown rice using a process that does not involve harsh chemicals or high temperatures. Organic rice protein is a complete protein, meaning it contains all nine essential amino acids that the body needs to function properly. Organic rice protein is also low in fat and carbohydrates, making it a good choice for people who are looking to increase their protein intake without adding extra calories.

Players Mentioned are:

Axiom Foods, Inc.

AIDP, Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Shaanxi Fuheng (FH) Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Golden Grain Group Limited

Shafi Gluco-Chem (Pvt.) Ltd.

RIBUS Inc.

Top Health Ingredients, Inc.

Green Labs LLC

Bioway Inc.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by type:

Rice Protein Concentrates

Rice Protein Isolates

Others (Hydrolysates and Ion Exchange)

Segmentation by form:

Liquid

Dry

Segmentation by application:

Bakery and confectionery

Sports and Energy Nutrition Drinks

Meat Analogues and Extenders

Dairy Alternatives

Beverages

Others (Flavor Enhancements and Savory Flavors, Salad Dressings, Infant Formula, etc.)

Pandemic impact on the Global Organic Rice Protein Market:

✧ The Organic Rice Protein industry experienced a decline in the sector during the COVID-19 pandemic. This is attributed to the sharp decrease in the construction, automotive, and industrial sectors.

✧ Manufacturing companies have prolonged the closure of all their operations at their workplaces and manufacturing areas until reopening instructions are received from the government authorities.

✧ In addition, due to the reduction in labor in light of social distancing norms amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the Organic Rice Protein industry witnessed a significant decrease in production.

