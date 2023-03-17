Biopolymers Market is to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2023 | CAGR of 18.9%

“The latest research shows that the demand for Biopolymers Market Size & Share was valued at approximately is expected to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.”
- The biopolymers market refers to the market for polymers that are derived from renewable sources such as plants, animals, or microorganisms, and can be biodegraded or composted.
- The biopolymers market is growing due to increasing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials in various industries.
- Biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, including packaging, textiles, automotive, construction, and healthcare.
- The market is driven by a growing concern about the environmental impact of traditional plastics, as well as government regulations and policies promoting the use of biodegradable and renewable materials.
This report provides a market outlook and authentic data to the client. It provides a market overview that includes the definition of the market, its applications, developments, and manufacturing technology. This Biopolymers market research report tracks all the recent developments and innovations in the market.
Company Coverage of the Biopolymers market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):
BASF SE
Braskem S.A
Biome Technologies Plc
Plantic Technologies Limited
Bio-on S.p.A.
Novamont S.P.A
Toray Industries Inc.
Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd
Danimer Scientific
Rodenburg Biopolymers
Market Scenario:
This Biopolymers research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions.
Market Segmentation:
Global Biopolymers Market Segmentation:
Segmentation by Product Type:
Bio-PE
Bio-PET
Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)
Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)
Biodegradable Polyesters
Segmentation by Application:
Films
Bottles
Vehicle Components
Others
Segmentation by End-use Industry:
Packaging
Agriculture
Automotive
Pharmaceutical
Construction
Regional Coverage:
The report mentions the region-wise coverage, with a focus on the regions:
• North America
• South America
• Asia and Pacific region
• Middle East and Africa
• Europe
