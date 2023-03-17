Biopolymers Market is to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2023 | CAGR of 18.9%

“The latest research shows that the demand for Biopolymers Market Size & Share was valued at approximately is expected to reach USD 13.7 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 13.7 Billion by 2033, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 18.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2033.”

The biopolymers market refers to the market for polymers that are derived from renewable sources such as plants, animals, or microorganisms, and can be biodegraded or composted.

The biopolymers market is growing due to increasing demand for sustainable, eco-friendly materials in various industries.

Biopolymers are used in a wide range of applications, including packaging, textiles, automotive, construction, and healthcare.

The market is driven by a growing concern about the environmental impact of traditional plastics, as well as government regulations and policies promoting the use of biodegradable and renewable materials.

Company Coverage of the Biopolymers market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

BASF SE

Braskem S.A

Biome Technologies Plc

Plantic Technologies Limited

Bio-on S.p.A.

Novamont S.P.A

Toray Industries Inc.

Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd

Danimer Scientific

Rodenburg Biopolymers

Market Scenario:

This Biopolymers research report introduces the market by providing an overview that includes definitions, applications, product launches, developments, challenges, and regions. Market growth is expected to be strong due to increased consumption in different markets. An analysis of the current market designs and other basic characteristics is provided in the Biopolymers report.

Market Segmentation:

Global Biopolymers Market Segmentation:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Bio-PE

Bio-PET

Poly Lactic Acid (PLA)

Polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA)

Biodegradable Polyesters

Segmentation by Application:

Films

Bottles

Vehicle Components

Others

Segmentation by End-use Industry:

Packaging

Agriculture

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Construction

Regional Coverage:

The report mentions the region-wise coverage, with a focus on the regions:

• North America

• South America

• Asia and Pacific region

• Middle East and Africa

• Europe

