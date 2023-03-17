MacOS Monterey 12 ISO: The Latest Features and Improvements

Apple recently released macOS Monterey 12, their newest operating system. This OS offers a host of new features and improvements and can be downloaded as an ISO file that can be installed on compatible Macs. In this article, we’ll take a closer look at some of these highlights from macOS Monterey 12 ISO.

Universal Control

MacOS Monterey 12 ISO introduces Universal Control, allowing users to seamlessly manage multiple Apple devices with just their keyboard and mouse. This means users can move their cursor from their Mac desktop directly onto an iPad or other Apple device without having to change input devices.

AirPlay to Mac

MacOS Monterey 12 ISO introduces the exciting feature of AirPlay to Mac, which enables users to wirelessly stream content from their iPhone or iPad directly onto their Mac. This is ideal for sharing photos and videos with friends and family or using the Mac as a larger screen for streaming media.

Shortcuts

The Shortcuts app, previously only available on iOS devices, is now also available for macOS Monterey 12 ISO users. This tool lets users create custom shortcuts for tasks such as launching apps, playing music, or sending messages that can be triggered using Siri or keyboard shortcuts – making automation of repetitive tasks much simpler.

Safari Enhancements

Safari, Apple’s web browser, has undergone several improvements with macOS Monterey 12 ISO. Notable among them is tab grouping which enables users to group multiple tabs together and switch between them more conveniently. Safari now supports web extensions from the App Store which provide extra functionality for the browser.

Live Text

macOS Monterey 12 ISO introduces Live Text, a feature that enables users to select and interact with text in images and photos. This means users can copy/paste text from images or search for information related to that text in an image.

Focus

Finally, macOS Monterey 12 ISO introduces a new feature called Focus which allows users to customize their device settings according to current activity or location. For instance, they can set their device automatically switch between work mode during working hours, and personal mode on evenings and weekends.

MacOS Monterey 12 ISO offers a host of new features and enhancements that make it a worthwhile upgrade for Mac users. From Universal Control and AirPlay support for Macs to Shortcuts app enhancements and Safari improvements, there are plenty of opportunities to explore. No matter if you use your Mac for work, entertainment, or personal use – macOS Monterey 12 ISO has something special for everyone.