Paraguay reaffirms its ties of friendship and cooperation with Taiwan

Paraguay reaffirms its ties of friendship and cooperation with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan), as it has done so for more than 65 years. The ties are firm between both countries, since they constitute an alliance for the progress and wellbeing of both peoples.

As we understand from foreign policy, a state defines its strategic objectives and uses the appropriate means within the international system, in order to achieve them.

Since July 12, 1957, Paraguay has maintained diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) that are part of the Theory of the Games of International Relations, also called "win-win," given that both countries benefit from this historic, fruitful and productive relationship.

To pretend to ignore the reality of the conflict of sovereignty between the two Chinas would be illogical, so we must make several clarifications in order to understand the issue.

First, Taiwan was never under the sovereignty of the People’s Republic of China, so it is not a territory of that nation. After the end of the Sino-Japanese War, on April 17, 1895, the Treaty of Shimonoseki was signed, whereby the island of Taiwan became part of Japanese territory.

After the defeat of Japan in World War II, this territory was returned to the Republic of China (Taiwan) by the Treaty of San Francisco of Sept. 8, 1951 and not to the People's Republic of China, which was founded on Oct. 1, 1949. Therefore, Taiwan was never ruled by the People's Republic of China.

Our National Constitution promulgated on June 20, 1992, in Article 143 states clearly: “The Republic of Paraguay in its foreign relations accepts international law and adjusts itself to the following principles: 2) the self-determination of the Peoples; 5) the international protection of human rights; and 8) the condemnation of all forms of dictatorship, colonialism, and imperialism.”

It is within these parameters that we cannot fail to defend the rule of law in any part of the world, moreso when it comes to a noble and brotherly people like the Taiwanese.

President Mario Abdo Benitez on his last trip to our sister Asian nation in February, stated that our country maintains its alliance with Taiwan because of the shared community of values that identifies us, such as freedom, justice and democracy. This is in addition to the existing technical and cultural cooperation between our countries, and the growing exchange of goods and services.

Finally, I would like to refer to the former American President John F. Kennedy, who once said: “Democracy is the superior form of government, because it is based on a respect for man as a reasonable being.”

Therefore, given the commonwealth of democratic ideals that we maintain with Taiwan, as well as the commercial interests, technical, cultural and financial cooperation that we are currently developing, it would be a historical mistake to break relations with our sister Asian nation. Despite being geographically separated, we are united by a feeling of work for the development and progress of our peoples.