Taiwan will host 2024 World Indigenous Travel Summit

March event will promote local Indigenous culture, handicrafts

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/17 17:18
CIP Minister Icyang Parod (fourth right) represents Taiwan at the World Indigenous Travel Summit in Perth. 

CIP Minister Icyang Parod (fourth right) represents Taiwan at the World Indigenous Travel Summit in Perth.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan has been chosen to host the third World Indigenous Travel Summit (WITS) in 2024, reports said Friday (March 17).

The decision was announced at the second edition of the event in Perth, West Australia, where Council of Indigenous Peoples (CIP) Minister Icyang Parod represented Taiwan in front of 630 people from 21 countries, the Liberty Times reported.

The minister said the March 2024 summit will help raise the visibility of local culture, special travel itineraries, and Indigenous handicrafts. The Taiwanese delegation at the March 13-16 WITS in Perth took part in roundtables about government, youth, and research, and presented cultural activities including dances and online tours of indigenous villages.

Patrick Gorman, assistant minister to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, described Taiwan as an important trading partner, adding the hosting of the next WITS would result in closer cooperation in the fields of culture, arts, education, science, and tourism.
