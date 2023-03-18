Chinese ideology is a colorless, odorless, and noxious gas

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Ideology is something that is released into society like a colourless, odourless gas. It is everywhere, embedded in newspapers, advertisements, television programs and textbooks, according to the philosopher Alain de Botton.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has totally permeated its own population with it, but it has also been sending its noxious gas into our information pipelines for decades now. Few of us have been paying any attention to it, but we have been absorbing it nonetheless.

Anthropology seeks to make the unfamiliar familiar, and the familiar unfamiliar. Just as it is a powerful tool for exposing the hidden assumptions that underpin the workings of our daily lives or some exotic tribe, so it can be used to expose the baselessness of widely accepted truths.

There now exists a set of “truths” about China, which only the most irrational or obstinate can dispute. It is helpful to spell them out before looking into their unspoken assumptions:

China is a great, unstoppable force on a historical mission to rule the world

Get out of the way or suffer the consequences

Oh, and learn Mandarin because it is the language of the future

China’s economy is a powerful juggernaut

It delivers outstanding growth even when the world goes into recession or a pandemic

China, the CCP, and the Chinese people are united

Authoritarianism is great for China and liberal democracy would not work there

In fact, your democracies are not doing so well, so you guys in the West should have more of what we have

Why is China doing it? The short answer is, because it is afraid. But what could China fear? That needs a bit of an explanation.

Tale of Two Systems

In a 1978 essay entitled "The Power of the Powerless," Vaclav Havel (first a playwright and dissident, then president of Czechoslovakia) described how a regime stays in power when it no longer murders its opponents (as was the case in Eastern Europe when he was writing it).

It uses instruments of indirect, gradual liquidation, systematic repression, harassment, denial of livelihood and imprisonment. Havel said this would lead to either an independent social life ("parallel polis"), or the system would turn into some “dreadful Orwellian vision of a world of absolute manipulation, while all the more articulate expressions of living within the truth are definitively snuffed out."

The first alternative came to pass in Central Europe, while the Orwellian vision of total manipulation is now inching to completion in the People's Republic of China — though it should be added the Chinese system does not hesitate to resort to physical elimination, sometimes on a massive scale.

The rulers of communist China are terrified of the fate of the Soviet Union. They believe that allowing Havel's parallel polis was what eventually broke the entire system.

The CCP, with the help of modern technology, has surpassed everything Orwell could have imagined. Every manifestation of civic behavior is ruthlessly suppressed. You can find yourself on the regime’s target list and disappear for being a dissident.

Communist totalitarianism with “Chinese characteristics” is terrified of grassroots manifestations of social life as a potential source of future rebellion. Out of concern for its own existence, it also tries to ensure Western style liberal democracy is not the global standard.

It presents its own version of what human rights are. For years, the CCP has been investing in shaping an opinion in the Western world that liberal democracy is not the best solution for the Chinese, who are said to need the firm hand of the emperor and his court.

Even Oxford University drank this Kool-Aid and made a fool of itself in 2012 when the dean of its Blavatnik School of Government, Ngaire Woods, chaired a panel discussion with the title “Western Liberal Democracy Would be Wrong for China."

Gassing out

I have first-hand experience of being subjected to the colourless, odourless gas of ideology. I am Australian by choice and Polish by birth. When I was a kid, I believed what the TV told me.

The Soviet Union was great and peace-loving, Americans were bad and war-mongering and oppressive. Their imperialistic aggression could make the world go up in nuclear smoke at any moment.

I was 10 years old when I was initiated into the true nature of our reality. I came back from school one day and told my mother how I got an A for spouting some cringeworthy nonsense about the peace-loving USSR, while the rest of the class kept oddly silent.

I remember my mom rolling her eyes before she finally said, “Okay, you’re old enough. The TV lies, the newspapers lie. The Americans are not evil, but our Soviet overlords are. And please don’t hand us into the authorities like Pavlik Morozov did. You would not like being raised by the state."

Why did they keep me in the dark for so long? It was only decades later I learned about a story which involved my uncles, a plan to defect to Austria, and an army plane refuelling attempt that ended in a crash.

Our family name gained notoriety in state media, and was synonymous with treacherous plots to subvert the People’s Republic of Poland. Lives were ruined and survivors lived with paranoia for two generations. While my classmates joked about our communist overlords, my family trembled in fear and kept me under deep cover until I was 10.

This experience gives me sympathy for the people of China, knowing they are also the biggest victims of the CCP.

Questioning ideology is like going back to first principles in science, when we re-evaluate the basic assumptions and building blocks of a theory. Examining propaganda and psychological warfare quickly takes us to the bottom of the well of lies.

When we say China, do we mean the CCP or the Chinese people? The CCP violently seized power over 70 years ago and refuses to let go. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) is sworn to defend the communist party, not China.

Many neighbors, few friends

The fact that the PLA's goal isn't to defend China boggles Western comprehension. Imagine if the U.S. military were sworn to defend the Republican party, not the U.S. Even the Red Army was supposed to protect the USSR.

China is a great country, but whether it's unstoppable remains to be seen. It has a long border, many neighbors, and few friends. Acting "increasingly assertive" and going to war with everyone is problematic even for the greatest powers.

It does the best it can to deter anyone from acting, even threatening Japan with nuclear holocaust. It knows it can't win with everyone, everywhere, all at once. Like a school bully, it occupies an uneasy seat of power.

China's impressive economic figures come from the CCP, and should therefore be taken with a pinch of salt. Money thrown away on uninhabited cities and bridges to nowhere should be considered losses, but they are included in the "growth" figures.

The PLA is large and growing in capability but how much of the military expenditure is spent in useless or corrupt ways is anybody's guess. The opaque system and lack of scrutiny suggest a significant part.

The PLA may not be a giant with feet of clay, but it may be less impressive than CCP propaganda suggests. It hasn't been battle-tested since 1979. Crushing unarmed civilians with tanks is easy, if you have the stomach for it.

China has the best of both worlds: Access to the free world's internet to funnel its ideology, but ordinary Chinese citizens have no access to our internet to get our perspective.

It's difficult for the Chinese people to be aware of the invisible gas around them. We have a choice. We can call it when we see it, even if it's propagated by our most venerable thinkers, academics, and politicians.

The main point is that the Western public is also under the influence of the invisible gas of the CCP's ideology. It's vital for world democracies to collectively wake up to this fact. Becoming immune to Beijing's propaganda hinges on making it visible.

Pawel Sendyka is an Australian anthropologist and entrepreneur living and working in Taiwan since 2019. Taiwan Fellow in 2022.