German leader says China should not use force to change Taiwan status quo

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in an interview with Nikkei that China should not resort to force to alter the Taiwan status quo.

Scholz spoke with the outlet in Berlin ahead of a visit to Japan on March 18, where the two countries will hold their first Japan-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations, a new framework for regular talks between Tokyo and Berlin. The talks will cover a wide range of topics, but will focus on deterring China and Russia, Nikkei cited officials from both countries as saying.

When asked about a potential war over Taiwan, Schulz told Nikkei, “Just like the U.S., Japan, and many other countries, we abide by the ‘one China’ policy.” But the chancellor also warned China, “We also make it clear that force must not be used in order to change the status quo.”

China has been a major component of Germany’s Asia policy, especially in terms of trade, but after the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced Berlin to cut its use of Russian energy, the country has become wary of becoming overly reliant on any one country.

The outlet said this has influenced Berlin’s new China policy, which the cabinet is expected to approve soon. However, Scholz said that Germany does not intend to decouple from China, due to its importance as a great economic power, adding, “It is a partner, a competitor and systemic rival at the same time.”

Scholz said that while Berlin will continue to do business with China, it will also continue to develop relations with other partners in Asia.

Germany’s shift in policy could be a sign of things to come across Europe, as some European business community insiders told Nikkei that it is getting more difficult to make large-scale investments in China. These insiders also said that while countries will continue to do business with Beijing, tougher restrictions will likely be placed on advanced technology exports and other areas to China.