Scholar explains Taiwan's continued balancing act against China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s balancing act against China is the best way forward, Dr. T.Y. Wang (王德育), a distinguished visiting scholar at National Chengchi University’s Election Study Center, said Tuesday (March 14).

Balancing is “the posture and policy of a nation or group of nations protecting itself against another nation or group of nations by matching its power against the power of the other side,” according to Britannica.

Wang told Taiwan News that balancing is the “optimal” tactic for Taiwan because it serves as a form of deterrence, though it requires the nation to “redistribute scarce resources on defense.” He said that President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) has been building up Taiwan’s military and deepening ties with the U.S. and Japan.

Previous presidents were unable to form such close unofficial relationships with other countries, he said, but the international environment is more favorable for President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to do so.

Wang said Chinese nationalist sentiment is the driving force behind Beijing’s motivation to attack Taiwan, not the number of weapons or support Taiwan receives from the U.S. Another factor is Beijing's determination, he said.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) has shown that he wants to have a legacy and he has repeatedly stressed that the cross-strait dispute cannot be passed down from generation to generation, Wang said.

“Xi wants to show that he was able to unify China. Taiwan is the last piece of the puzzle,” he said.

Strategic ambiguity still effective

However, Taiwan has become part of the U.S. and its Western allies’ grand strategy of restricting China’s expansion, Wang said. In addition to strengthening partnerships such as QUAD and AUKUS, the U.S. is selling more advanced and mobile weapons to Taiwan and training Taiwanese troops in tactical maneuvering, he said.

These actions are part of Washington’s efforts to prove to Beijing it will use force if a conflict erupts in the Taiwan Strait, Wang said. At the same time, Washington also needs “convincing assurances” to maintain an effective deterrence strategy, he said.

One example of this is the U.S. refusal to support Taiwan independence. If Washington recognized Taiwan as a sovereign nation, “Beijing leaders are going to respond very violently,” Wang said.

China would no longer have the incentive to comply with America’s demands. Thus, strategic ambiguity is still the best policy at the moment, he argued.

Commenting on the state of cross-strait relations, Wang said there has been an “oscillation” in ties over many decades, referring to the ups and downs of the situation in the Taiwan Strait. During the height of the Cold War, relations between Taiwan and China were extremely tense, but by the 1970s, things became slightly better as China’s objective changed from liberating Taiwan to peaceful unification, he explained.

Cross-strait ties bind

Ties between Taiwan and China all depend on “how Beijing leaders perceive the Taipei government,” Wang explained. “When they see Taipei taking a more independent approach, they tend to be more confrontational and tense, and put more pressure.”

“A lot of those tense relationships were initiated by the Beijing government as a reaction towards Taipei’s policy,” he said. Beijing is essentially trying to create a new normal, which comes with frequent provocations, he added. “These can cause accidents, and they can escalate.”

The professor described China as “very inflexible” when it comes to dialogue with Taiwan because it has boxed itself in with its "one China policy." “They cannot jump out of that principle.”

He added the ball is now in China’s court and that it is “up to Beijing on how they want to play in the future.”

Lessons from Ukraine

In terms of expanding Chinese authoritarianism, Wang said Beijing wants to portray its style of governance as an alternative to Western democracy. It uses examples such as the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack to paint democracy as a chaotic system, he said.

China intends to restructure the international order but so far, there haven’t been any takers, he said. Nevertheless, it continues to gradually expand its sphere of influence, such as in Latin America.

If a cross-strait conflict were to break out, Wang said he does not believe it will become World War III, as keeping it a local conflict is in the best interests of all involved parties.

In the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. has tried to limit it to a regional war, he said. It is providing key security support but does not plan to have boots on the ground in order to prevent a conflict between two major powers.

In the Taiwan Strait, the U.S. and China are all trying to avoid a war in the first place, Wang said.

The war in Ukraine has also shown that “Taiwan needs to have the self-determination to defend itself,” he said. “The U.S. has no appetite to get involved directly in a cross-strait conflict.”

Taiwan must find a way to maintain a sustainable defense to protect its own democracy, democratic way of life, and economic prosperity, Wang said. Ukrainians have shown that with a strong and determined defensive force, support from abroad will come, he said.

Taiwan must help itself

Aside from bolstering its defense capabilities, Taiwan should also continue a pragmatic diplomacy of expanding its visibility on the international stage, Wang said, noting that Taiwan is handicapped by Beijing’s diplomatic isolation tactics.

The professor also advised Taiwan to safeguard its democratic system, which is the most important weapon in the fight against authoritarianism. “If Taiwan is no longer a democracy, there is no reason for the U.S. to help Taiwan,” he said.

Taiwan’s strategic importance also plays a major role in the U.S. and Western allies’ efforts to restrict China’s expansion, as it is located in the middle of the first island chain, he said. U.S. President Joe Biden has been able to internationalize the cross-strait conflict despite China’s claim that Taiwan affairs are an internal matter.

Wang said he believes Taiwan’s situation is “certainly better” than before but whether that will continue “remains to be seen.” In the joint statements issued between the U.S. and Japan, South Korea, and other allies, they all voiced concerns about cross-strait tensions in recent years, Wang said, which shows that regional peace and stability are global concerns.

Ultimately, Taiwanese “must help themselves first,” Wang said.

Wang is the chair of Illinois State University's Department of Politics and Government.