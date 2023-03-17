Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2023/03/17 16:05
Icelandic stallions play at a stud farm in Wehrheim near Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
Britain's King Charles III is greeted by a member of a Maori group as he arrives to attend the annual Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey in...
A usually submerged section of the lake Serre-Poncon in southern France, Tuesday, March 14, 2023. France recorded the longest such winter drought sinc...
A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi ...
A Ukrainian MSLR BM-21 "Grad" of 95 Air Assault brigade fires towards Russian positions at the frontline near Kreminna, Ukraine, Thursday, March 9, 20...
People walk though a park as snow falls in Frankfurt, Germany, early Wednesday, March 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
An injured man helped accrossin Blantyre, Malawi, Monday, March 13, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Africa h...
Supporters of the Eitracht Frankfurt soccer team set a police car afire as they clash with police in Naples, southern Italy, Wednesday, March 15, 2023...
Uncollected garbage is piled up on a street in Paris, Wednesday, March 15, 2023 during an ongoing strike by sanitation workers. (AP Photo/Thomas Padil...
Ukrainian soldiers and police officers provide first aid to local resident Oleksandr Nikiforov, 49, who was injured by Russian shelling at the residen...
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's 5th goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between ...
A protester kicks a teargas canister as he clashes with police during a demonstration in Nantes, western France, Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Opponents ...
A woman at a displacement center in Blantyre, Malawi Tuesday March 14, 2023. The unrelenting Cyclone Freddy that is currently battering southern Afric...

March 10-17, 2023

A week when Tropical Cyclone Freddy displaced people in devastating Malawi and France recorded the longest winter drought since record-keeping began in 1959. King Charles III rubbed noses with a member of a Maori group on Commonwealth Day in London, while people in France continued to protest President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the country's retirement age. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the last week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by Europe Africa photo editor Anne Marie Belgrave.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com