APRC holders, foreign spouses can register for NT$6,000 rebate on March 22

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan nationals and eligible foreign residents can register on March 22 to have a NT$6,000 (US$196) tax surplus payment directly transferred to their bank account.

On Thursday (March 16), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) issued a report at a Cabinet meeting announcing that registration for the tax rebates begins March 22. The finance ministry said that in accordance with Article 3, Paragraph 10 of the "special regulations on strengthening economic and social resilience after the pandemic and sharing economic results for all," it will distribute cash payments to the public to share in Taiwan's economic gains.

The ministry said that, in principle, those who meet the eligibility requirements for disbursement before Oct. 31, can receive a cash payment of NT$6,000. The ministry said the four main groups eligible for the NT$6,000 bonus are as follows:

Taiwan nationals (including newborns born in Taiwan who have a birth certificate) Personnel from government agencies at all levels stationed abroad and their dependents with Taiwan citizenship Foreign spouses of Taiwan citizens from China, Hong Kong, and Macau and other countries, including foreign spouses with an Alien Resident Certificate (ARC) Foreigners who have obtained an Alien Permanent Resident Certificate (APRC)

In addition, to allow couples expecting children to share in the "fruits of economic development," families of babies born before the end of this year will also be eligible to receive the tax surplus payment on behalf of their offspring.

There are five methods planned to distribute the funds:

Registration on 6,000 website and deposit into bank account Cash collection at an ATM Cash collection at the post office Direct deposit Distribution to specific groups unable to use the previous four methods

Individuals who live in the remote townships of Shizi Township in Pingtung County, Wanrong Township in Hualien County, and Jinfeng Township in Taitung County can register for the rebates at their local police stations from March 20-25.

On March 22, eligible members of the public can begin registering for the cash handouts on the finance ministry's 6,000 website https://6000.gov.tw. The ministry advised the public to exercise caution and avoid being deceived by fraudsters. In the event of suspected fraud, call the 165 anti-fraud hotline.

In a press release Thursday, the Ministry of Digital Affairs (MODA), said that in order to avoid an overload of the website, registration over the first five days, March 22-26, will be limited by the last number of ID cards or residence permit numbers. On each of these days, registration will only be available to holders of ID or residence permits with one of two specific last digits and a lottery will be held on March 20 to determine these numbers.

MODA said the registration system is expected to be online for at least six months. The ministry said that beyond the online registration system, the second phase of payments will be via ATMs and the third phase will be direct collection at the post office.

In neither of these latter phases is registration on the system necessary, according to MODA. The ministry added that some groups of people, such as recipients of the Labor Insurance Pension, National Pension, Old Age Allowance, Labor Retirement, Disability Allowance, and Low and Middle Income Old Age Allowance, will be credited directly, and no registration is needed.

MOF said the special budget has yet to be allocated, and thus the funds cannot yet be credited. It is estimated that the funds will be credited five business days after the budget is approved, and the president announces the date it goes into effect. When this announcement is made, the public can check whether the funds have been deposited in their bank accounts, passbooks, or on the 6,000 website.

MODA then included detailed instructions on how to register with the 6,000 website. Once the initial registration is completed, the 6,000 website will present registration results beginning on March 28.

The ministry also warned the public to not give their ID cards, residence permits, or health insurance cards to strangers. MODA said that it will send a notification of its NT$6,000 claim via text message or email and people should avoid clicking on any links not associated with the 6,000 website (https://6000.gov.tw).