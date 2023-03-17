Taiwan’s Chelpis battles quantum computer attacks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The next generation of technology, quantum computing, will execute tasks at great speed, defeating security features such as encryption and cryptography that form the backbone of blockchain systems like Bitcoin.

To battle quantum computer attacks, security experts have scrambled to develop new data security tools and protocols. New terminology has also emerged, such as post-quantum cryptography (PQC), highlighting the danger all businesses, government agencies, and the public will face in the future.

Rapid advancements in this field have given rise to new companies like Chelpis Co., which recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a 100-square meter office near Guting MRT Station. The move comes after the company raised NT$61 million (US$2 million) in an initial round of funding in April 2022.

A large crowd was on hand to witness the event, including Openfind Chairman and I-Mei Foods CEO Luis Ko (高志明), former Taipei City Deputy Mayor Huang Shanshan (黃珊珊), and other leaders from both the technology sector and government.

“I am delighted to provide support to young people involved in technology. I think that they can provide lots of new ideas and creativity. I also want to prevent hacking, and cyber security attacks, which will affect everyone,” said Ko.

Later, Chelpis CEO Chih Ming-yang (池明洋) outlined the principles of the “zero trust” ecosystem, which has been widely accepted as the best protection against quantum computer attacks. Chih said that in the future, all participants in a zero trust network will need to be authenticated, authorized, and continuously validated.

Advanced security measures will create a sort of secure information pipeline, or what Chelpis describes as “AORTA,” where endpoint users (EDGE users) on the periphery join the network through notebook computers or cell phones utilizing software encryption, and in the future, chip-enabled security.

Chih said Chelpis is developing core software encryption technology useful to many business enterprises. He became interested in cryptography while studying for a master’s degree from National Taiwan University’s College of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science. Many of the company's software team, including Chih, worked together in 2008 at the Cryptography Laboratory of National Taiwan University.



End-to-end encryption is needed to prevent quantum computing attacks. (Taiwan News photo)

Another member of the leadership team, Chelpis CSO Jason Lu (呂佳諺), has experience leading projects for Trend Micro, a leading anti-virus software security provider. Lu said that many Taiwan companies have a need for post-quantum cryptography, especially those involved in financial services, manufacturing, and government agencies.

Lu warned that security attacks can come from a variety of areas, such as the Internet of Things (IoT), surveillance technology, and automotive technology. With malicious attacks coming from so many sources, powerful computing chips are required for information security hardware in the next step.

In the face of quantum computer attacks from all over the world, especially China, Lu said that Chelpis is keeping one step ahead of malicious cyber attacks with plans to integrate software and hardware to ensure data security.