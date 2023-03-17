The First Master of Chiropractic Programme in Hong Kong is Now Available

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 March 2023 - McTimoney College of Chiropractic in the United Kingdom is offering a four-year Master of Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong (Registration No. 253263). The programme is designed to meet the needs of the Hong Kong community for chiropractic care and to serve the wider population of Hong Kong. This course is the first chiropractic course in Hong Kong and the Greater China region.





In March this year, McTimoney College of Chiropractic, a UK-based chiropractic college with 50 years of quality teaching experience, will collaborate with Universal College of Higher Education to offer a four-year Master of Chiropractic programme in Hong Kong. The programme integrates academic, practical and clinical components to nurture chiropractors in a holistic manner.



Growing Demand for Chiropractic Care



According to the Chiropractors Council, there are only about 300 registered chiropractors in Hong Kong, including those who do not practise in Hong Kong. 2021 Hong Kong Chiropractic Survey: Analysis of the Data points out that the average number of patients treated by Hong Kong chiropractors is higher than that of practising overseas, indicating that there is a great demand for chiropractors in Hong Kong and an increasing demand for chiropractic care.



International and Local Recognition of Chiropractic Qualifications



The World Health Organisation (WHO) officially endorsed the World Federation of Chiropractic (WFC) in 1997 and published the "Guidelines on Chiropractic Training and Safety" in 2005, recognising the effectiveness and professionalism of chiropractors. In 1993, the Hong Kong Chiropractors Council was established. Chiropractors registered in Hong Kong are recognised and regulated by the laws of Hong Kong as medical professionals.



In addition to being a recognised training centre, McTimoney College of Chiropractic also runs a chiropractic clinic open to the public and receives local patients. This arrangement gives students the opportunity to work on real cases and even treat patients under the supervision of their professors to gain extensive clinical experience.



Entry Requirements





18 years old or above

HKDSE Minimum of Level 4 in 3 subjects To include 2 science subjects: Biology plus any other science including Chemistry, Psychology, Physical Education, Mathematics of Physics, or equivalent



Diploma from recognized post-secondary institution We accept a range of related pathways including Diploma of Human Health Sciences, Diploma of Science, Diploma of Medicine or Diploma of Nursing, or equivalent.



IELTS 6.0(minimum of 5.5 in each band)

HKDSE English Language Level 4, or equivalent

ORORSuccessful completed in UCHE Foundation Programme in HealthOrApplication starts on 1 April 2023 for the four-year Master of Chiropractic programme.It is a matter of discretion for individual employers to recognize any qualification to which this course may lead.Hashtag: #McTimoneyCollegeofChiropractic #UlsterUniversity

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.