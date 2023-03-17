Taiwan police detain 109 suspected gangsters after lavish dinner

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Police nabbed 109 suspected members of organized crime groups in a crackdown following a lavish dinner by the Bamboo Union gang that provoked public discontent, reports said Friday (March 17).

The criminal group reportedly invited 1,000 people to a Lunar New Year party at the Taipei Marriott Hotel on March 6, with 170 women in traditional dress welcoming guests to the banquet hall. The event’s high profile drew public attention, leading Premier Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) to demand a crackdown.

The first results of the police action were announced Friday, with members of several organized crime groups detained. This included one gang leader and his eight associates wanted for using violence, the Liberty Times reported.

The National Police Agency (NPA) said it was investigating the criminal activities and financial background of participants at the dinner party, while calling on the hotel sector to cooperate. Nine other gang events were prevented, including six organized by the Bamboo Union.

During the crackdown, police also nabbed 283 fraud suspects, 766 individuals allegedly involved in illegal drugs, and confiscated NT$13 million (US$425,000) and 37 guns.