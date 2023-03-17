Taiwan's Starlux Airlines joins NBA's Clipper Nation with sponsorship deal

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Taiwan airline Starlux announced a multi-year sponsorship deal with the NBA’s Los Angeles Clippers this week.

News of the deal comes weeks ahead of Starlux launching a new flight route from Taipei to Los Angeles, with the inaugural flight scheduled for April 26. On March 16, the airline also said it would open its first U.S. office in Los Angeles, and is partnering with the LA Clippers to serve as their “Official International Airline Partner,” according to the NBA.

The deal was reportedly struck in mid-February, but was announced to the public this week. The CEO of Starlux, Glenn Chai, was quoted in an NBA press release as saying, “With Los Angeles being the sister city of Taipei, along with our partnership with the L.A. Clippers, the City of Angels is our airline’s perfect starting U.S. destination,” said Chai.

The Chief Global Partnerships Officer of the LA Clippers, Scott Sonnenberg, also praised the new partnership, and welcomed Starlux to the Clipper Nation. “We’re thrilled to partner with STARLUX Airlines to celebrate their new flight route to Los Angeles, and work together to reach new global audiences,” said Sonnenberg.

According to the sponsorship deal, Starlux will work with the NBA’s international team marketing program to provide in-arena activities and “hospitality elements” as well as “in-flight branding, international sweepstakes,” and other online and in-person activities and promotions involving Clippers’ players and merchandise.

From June 1, Clippers branded amenities will be offered on the Starlux flights between Taipei and Los Angeles. In addition to food and drink packaging, collectible items like luggage tags, playing cards, stickers, and eye masks, will be available during the promotional period.

Tickets for the new route are available for purchase now. The flights will be available five days a week from late April, but are expected to increase to one flight every day of the week by June.

Promotional amenities available on Starlux TPE-LAX flights starting June 1. (Starlux photos)