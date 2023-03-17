Taiwan reports 8,218 COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Friday (March 17) announced 8,218 local COVID cases, a 7.7% decrease from the same day last week.

Taiwan also reported 198 imported cases and 41 deaths on the same day.

The country has confirmed 10,214,898 COVID-19 cases since 2020, and 18,697 people have succumbed to the disease.

Starting Monday (March 20), self-health monitoring will enter a new stage and reporting and quarantine requirements for mild cases will end, CECC head Victor Wang (王必勝) said at Thursday's press briefing. He also expressed concern that the relaxation of controls could expose more of the elderly, people with chronic illnesses, and other vulnerable groups to the virus.

He called on everyone to complete the recommended COVID vaccination regimen.