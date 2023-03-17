Adaptovate Listed in Financial Times and Statista High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific list for 2023

Building on their Fast-100 listing in Australian Financial Review 2022

Alex Rebkowski and Doug Ross ADAPTOVATE co-founders, senior partners and managing directors

On March 15, 2023, Adaptovate has been listed on the Financial Times and Statista High Growth Companies Asia Pacific list for 2023. The 5th edition of the FT High-Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2023 was released online on March 15. After an extensive research period, ADAPTOVATE earned a spot among the other Asia-Pacific Growth Champions and came in at number four of Management Consulting companies. Alex Rebkowski, Managing Director, and Senior Partner says, The ranking is the result of a joint project by The Financial Times and Statista, which conducted months of research, public calls for participation, intensive database research and directly contacting tens of thousands of companies. In the end, we were able to identify outstanding companies among millions of Asia-Pacific enterprises. Doug Ross, Senior Partner, and Managing Director at Adaptovate says, says Charles Tan, Partner, and Managing Director, Adaptovate Singapore.

Adaptovate is a management consulting company headquartered in Asia Pacific with ten global offices. We help organisations transform at scale and focus on improving their organizational agility to meet changing market conditions. Our team specialises in working with organisations across industries to improve business agility, emphasize customer centricity, and deliver tangible results. At Adaptovate, we are committed to helping our clients transform their businesses and embed sustainable ways of working for continued growth.





Visit our website at www.adaptovate.com/en-sg/ (Singapore)





to find out more.

You can contact our Growth Partners for immediate discussion:Cindy Gan – cindy.gan@adaptovate.com David Gumley – david.gumley@adaptovate.com