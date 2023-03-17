Bupa and Quality Healthcare Medical Services Sponsor Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens 2023

Bupa rolls out a “Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck” with a gigantic rugby ball, immersive digital games, and a free AI health check, to help Hongkongers discover healthier lifestyles and “Be the Best You”

Date

Location

17 Mar (Fri)

Tsun Yip Street, Kwun Tong

18 Mar (Sat)

Pai Tau Village, Sha Tin

19 Mar (Sun)

Mody Road, Tsim Sha Tsui (K11)

20 Mar (Mon)

Lam Fung Street, Kowloon Bay

21 Mar (Tue)

Hoi Wan Street/Hoi Kwong Street, Taikoo Place

22 Mar (Wed)

KOLOUR‧Tsuen Wan

23 Mar (Thu)

Tai Nan West Street, Cheung Sha Wan

24 Mar (Fri)

Causeway Bay Plaza I, Causeway Bay

25 Mar (Sat)

Langham Place, Mong Kok

26 Mar (Sun)

Uptown Plaza, Tai Po

27 Mar (Mon)

Sai Ching Street, Yuen Long

28 Mar (Tue)

Nam Ning Street, Aberdeen (Next to Aberdeen Centre)

29 Mar (Wed)

Sai Yeung Choi Street South, Mong Kok

30 Mar (Thu)

Hing Yip Street, Kwun Tong

31 Mar (Fri)

Haiphong Road, Tsim Sha Tsui

1 Apr (Sat)

Tuen Mun Town Plaza, Tuen Mun

2 Apr (Sun)

Hennessy Road, Causeway Bay



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 March 2023 - Bupa Hong Kong and Quality HealthCare will sponsor the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens for a second year in a row. As the Official Insurance and Healthcare Sponsor, Bupa continues its mission to build a healthier city for the broader Hong Kong community.The sponsorship aligns with Bupa'sinitiative, which promotes healthy lifestyles and programmes that encourage positive environmental impacts. The initiative builds on Bupa's belief that people's health and wellbeing are interconnected and affected by the health of our planet.In addition to the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship, Bupa will launch thewhich will tour around the City from 17 March to 2 April 2023 - providing people with an opportunity to learn about healthy living and the importance of physical and mental wellness through an immersive gaming and digital experience.The pop-up truck will feature. In addition, fans of the tournament will have the opportunity to test their rugby knowledge and experience the energy of the sport through digital gamification., Managing Director, Bupa Hong Kong, said: "At Bupa, we believe the concept of Healthy Cities represents an integrated approach that looks after the health of people, communities, and the planet we share. Through the Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship, we have an opportunity to raise the awareness of how to live a healthy lifestyle in the City of Hong Kong, whilst looking after the world in which we depend on."Through the theme ", Bupa has prioritised physical health and mental wellness, as well as playing a bigger part in planetary health. Selfcare and awareness is the first step to managing and understanding one's health, this is why Bupa has partnered with PanopticAI to provide free health checks for the broader community via the pop-up event.By scanning the face, participants will be able to get an assessment of their health index, stress level, skin texture and other vital signs in just 30-seconds. After completing activities on the truck, participants will receive gifts, such as OATLY Oat Drink or a rugby-shaped stress ball.added: "The Hong Kong Sevens sponsorship is part of Bupa's Healthy Cities initiative that can help people connect personal and planetary health and ultimately become the best version of themselves. Bupa will continue to work with partners and create programmes to build a healthier city and future for all."Look for Bupa's Healthy Cities Pop-up Truck around the City from today and join in the excitement during the Cathay/HSBC Hong Kong Sevens weekend!Date: From 17March 2023 to 2April 2023Time: Every day from 12noon to 6pmLocationsHashtag: #Bupa

About Bupa insurance and health services in Hong Kong

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world.



We are an international healthcare company serving over 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest profits into providing more and better healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.



In Hong Kong, we are known as the integrated healthcare specialist, offering one-stop solutions across domestic health insurance, international health insurance, as well as primary care services through Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS).



Our expertise in healthcare insurance has gained the trust of more than 400,000 customers and 3,200 companies. We have provided quality health insurance for Hong Kong's civil servants for more than 20 years.



Our healthcare provision arm, QHMS, became part of Bupa in October 2013. As one of the Hong Kong's largest private clinic networks, we offer Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services through a network of over 1,400 provider service points in Hong Kong. We also operate a private nursing agency and Bupa medical centres and dental centres in Hong Kong. In 2022, we recorded over 2.2 million healthcare visits.

