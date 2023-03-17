High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Market Size, Trends, Outlook, Key Players, Share, Size and Forecast 2031

Report Ocean (150+ country’s markets analysed, function on 1,00000+ published and forthcoming reports every year.] presents a research report and top winning strategies for the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System. Best subject matter experts, researchers, and market research professionals organized this report in order to ensure that the information in it is compiled from the most authentic sources and that the forecast is of the highest accuracy. To forecast market growth, specialists employ a variety of methodologies and analytical approaches, including S.W.O.T. (analysis methods), P.E.S.T.E.L. analysis, and regression analysis. The High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System study also looks at the various regulations and policies that the firm has implemented. This report discusses the industry in terms of research technology and precise prospective utilization, innovation, and future advancements in the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System.

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry Insights, Trends, Outlook and Competitive Landscape To 2022” report provides comprehensive understanding and unprecedented access to the High Intensity Focused Ultrasound System Industry entered by the world leading healthcare companies.

The Research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the HIFU research sites, pre–clinical research sites, clinical research sites, technical research sites, commercial treatment sites and treatment by indication. Additionally, the report includes assessment of clinical trials and reimbursement pattern of the HIFU System. Key trends in terms of collaborations, distribution agreement and partnership deals are analysed with details.

The report concludes with the profiles of major players in the HIFU System Industry. The key market players are evaluated on various parameters such as business overview, product portfolios, growth strategies, financial revenue and recent development & trends.

Key Findings of the Report:

• Profound Medical Corporation acquired Royal Philips Sonalleve MR-HIFU Business

• Europe has the highest number of HIFU Research Sites

• There are more than 100 HIFU Pre–Clinical Research Sites in the world

• EDAP TMS will generate more than US$ $ Million HIFU revenue by 2022

• EDAP TMS partners with Vituro Health

• SonaCare Medical granted FDA regulatory clearance for updated HIFU Prostate Tissue Ablation Device

• Insightec HIFU revenue is likely to reach more than USD $ Million by 2022

• Siemens and Insightec sign agreement to expand access to exablate neuro technology

• Theraclion HIFU revenue is likely to increase more than US$ $ Million by 2022

• Theraclion announces first patients treated in US pivotal multicentre FDA study

• Eye Tech Care announced USD 25 Million funding and partnership agreement with Everpine Capital

High Intensity Focused Ultrasound(HIFU) System Company Analysis – 23 Companies Covered

1) EDAP TMS

2) Sonacare Medical

3) Haifu Medical

4) Shanghai A&S Co., LTD

5) Insightec

6) Theraclion

7) Alpinion Medical Systems

8) FUS Instruments

9) Image Guided Therapy

10) Medsonic Ltd

11) Promedica Bioelectronics

12) Sumo Corporation Ltd

13) Mirabilis Medica

14) Eye Tech Care

15) Profound Medical Corp

16) Shenzhen Wikkon

17) Shenzhen PRO-HIFU Medical Tech. Co., Ltd

18) Verasonics

19) EpiSonica

20) Car Thera

21) Histosonics, Inc

22) Navifus

23) Toosonix

Some of the Key Questions Answered in this Report:

What is the Market dimension at the regional and country-level?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Market, and how they are anticipated to influence the market?

What is the international (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) income value, manufacturing value, consumption value, import and export of Market?

Who are the world key producers of the Market Industry? How is their working state of affairs (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Market possibilities and threats confronted via the carriers in the world Market Industry?

Which application/end-user or product kind may also be seeking for incremental boom prospects? What is the market share of every kind and application?

What targeted method and constraints are keeping the Market?

What are the distinct sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the world industry?

What are the upstream uncooked substances and manufacturing gear of Market alongside with the manufacturing technique of Market?

What are the key market tendencies impacting the increase of the Market?

Economic have an impact on the Market enterprise and improvement vogue of the Market industry.

