Taiwan's Evergreen Marine to hand out 11 months' pay as mid-year bonus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwanese shipping conglomerate Evergreen Marine Corp. announced Tuesday (March 14) it will give every employee 10 to 11 months of monthly salary as a mid-year bonus.

Evergreen Marine said that following record-high profits last year, it will allocate NT$1.92 billion (US$62.83 million) in mid-year bonuses to employees, reported FTV News. With 3,100 employees, that amounts to NT$618,000 per worker, and with an average salary of NT$60,000, that equates to over 10 months' worth of pay.

In its 2022 financial report, the shipping giant announced consolidated revenues of NT$627.28 billion, an increase of 28.17% from the previous year. Its after-tax net profit amounted to NT$334.20 billion, a 39.82% surge from the year before.

The firm's after-tax earnings per share (EPS) in 2022 was NT$87.07. Because Evergreen Marine employees have already been awarded year-end bonuses equivalent to 50 months' salary, this new payment will bring the total number of months' salary workers will receive as a bonus for 2022 to 60 months.

Evergreen Marine President Eric Hsieh (謝惠全) was cited by the news agency as saying that in order to expand the scale of operations and strengthen the competitiveness of its shipping line, the firm plans to acquire the rights to use nine ships from its Singapore subsidiary.