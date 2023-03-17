Alexa
Taiwanese deserter says he wants to stay in China

Chinese media claims Taiwanese soldier 'eating well, sleeping well, and everything is fine'

  3249
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/17 12:16
Erdan Island. 

Erdan Island.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A soldier who went missing from an Army base in Kinmen County last week and is now considered a deserter reportedly said he does not wish to return to Taiwan and wants to remain in China.

On Thursday (March 16), Kuomintang Legislator Jessica Chen (陳玉珍) was cited by UDN as saying she received notification that the 26-year-old private surnamed Chen (陳) is unharmed and currently in Xiamen. The legislator said Chinese officials agreed to allow the soldier's family members to visit him and that she would accompany them on their trip.

However, the legislator said that she was informed that the soldier does not want to return to Taiwan. She added that his family members have been notified that he is safe, but have not yet had direct communication with him.

According to the legislator, the soldier's father is not from Kinmen and therefore cannot take the Little Three Links and will have to take the larger Three Links route instead. According to regulations, because the soldier has failed to return to his post for more than six days, he is now categorized as a deserter.

The lawmaker was cited by Mirror Media as saying the soldier deserted his unit because he was "under some personal pressure." However, she emphasized that it was not caused by military discipline issues and called on young people to "bear pressure bravely."

Chinese state-run media outlet Hong Kong China News Agency claimed the soldier has been "eating well, sleeping well, and everything is fine." He also reportedly told his family members not to worry.
