Freddy Lim announces he will not run in 2024 Taiwan elections

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's famous death metal rocker who became an independent legislator, Freddy Lim (林昶佐), on Friday (March 17) announced that he will not seek re-election in 2024.

In a statement on Facebook, Lim said because one of his family members is suffering from a rare disease, he will not seek re-election as the legislator for Taipei City Constituency V. Lim said over the past few months, he and his team had been working hard to prepare for re-election.

Lim said he was very grateful to the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) "comrades-in-arms" and people from all walks of life. He particularly thanked DPP Taipei City Councilors Liu Yao-jen (劉耀仁), Wu Pei-yi (吳沛憶), Jocelyn Hung (洪婉臻) and many borough chiefs who crossed the blue and green camps to support each other.

Lim wrote that over the past few days when he explained his decision to various party members and senior election officials, they repeatedly urged him to reconsider. Lim thanked them all for their support and lamented that he was "very sad" to leave this post.

He pointed out that many people are concerned that if he does not run for re-election, Constituency V, which includes all of Wanhua District and most of Zhongzheng District, will regress. However, Lim expressed optimism that his decision will "roll out more potential positives and increase the motivation for progress."

Lim said when he entered politics, he wanted to be a bridge for "enthusiastic and outstanding young people, so that they had the opportunity to win the support of the people and advance their vision for the country." He added that "Gathering and helping these young partners was an important task in my life."

Lim stressed he still had one year in office, and during this period, he would still work hard, and his team's service would never cut anything short. After leaving office in 2024, Lim pledged that no matter what position he is in, it will still be his responsibility to make Taiwan a "normal and dignified country."