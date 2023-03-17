Asian Industrial Online Exhibition 2023 Grand Opening

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 17 March 2023 - Asian Industrial Online Exhibition (AIOE 2023) is a virtual and physical integration targeting Asian suppliers, importers, and exporters. It will be exhibited from March 17 – June 30, 2023 and is expected to bring an excellent opportunity for exhibitors to expose their brands. This transnational trade event, jointly organized by AsianNet and TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com), will be held once a year starting in 2022. In terms of quality and quantity, there are satisfactory results. In 2023, we will expand the scale. During the three-month extension period, there will be in line with the show schedules of Taipei International Machine Tool Show (TIMTOS), Global Industrie, Hannover Messe and Manufacturing World Japan Tokyo to create group momentum. It is convenient for international buyers to visit and compare in one purchase.





TradeAsia, the organizer of the Asian Industrial Online Exhibition (AIOE 2023), invited dozens of Taiwanese suppliers of Industrial to participate in the exhibition. Top-notch brands such as KINGDOM ABRASIVE, TW GRANDEUR, ZITAI PRECISION, FAIR OAKS PRECISION, ASCCO INTERANATIONAL, SAN SHING, SCANO INDUSTRIAL, U-CAN, UNITRONIC, KINFUREN INDUSTRIAL, TIAN CHERNG, WELL SHYANG, HIGHGRADE TECH, OAV, GOOD OPPORTUNITY, CHUEN CHARNG, REKROW, CHU-SHIANG, LUJU, SHANG-YUH, KINGDOM, AQUAS are all gearing up to showcase their newest products.



Manufacturers and product categories have covered Grinding Wheel, Sanding Disc, Packaging Machine, Mixing Equipment, Cold Chamber Die Casting Machine, Gravity Casting Machine, High Speed Precision Press Machine, High Speed Feeder, Gear, Screw, Hand Tools, Heavy Duty Precision Lathe, Big Spindle Bore Heavy Duty Precision Lathe, Valve, Pneumatic Component, Rubber Process Analyzer, Mooney Viscometer, Rewinding Machine, Precision Mini-Type Welding Machines, Investment Casting Parts, Lost Wax Casting Parts, Carton Sealer, Erector, Kneader Mixer, Rubber Extruder, Computer Workstation, LCD Monitor Stand, Edge Bander, Panel Saw, Band Saw, Consumer Power Supply, Customized Power Supply Solution, PET Preforms, Bottle Preform, Injection Molds, Pressure Gauge, Thermometer, Steel Balls, Butane Micro Torch, Micro Burner, Powder Metallurgy Products, Gear Design And Production, Industrial Hardware, Marine Hardware, VACUUM EMULSIFY MIXER, NAUTA MIXER, Water Quality Analyzers, Smart Water Solutions, Rotary Die and Rotary Die Cutter with thousands of the latest products, tools, and equipment on display. It can be said to be rich and professional.



AIOE 2023 Online Exhibition：

https://www.etradeasia.com/online-show/21/Asian-Industrial-Online-Exhibition-2023.html



Although the Covid-19 epidemic is gradually slowing down, European and American countries have gradually unblocked. However, the international flow of people still needs to recover. Traditional exhibitions have significantly been hindered. At this time, online activities have become mainstream. The Asian Industrial Online Exhibition (AIOE 2023) provides a variety of online exhibition solutions, including exhibition pages, electronic catalogs, or virtual exhibition halls, and connects products and exhibitor information with TradeAsia, so that even if international buyers are thousands of miles away, they can easily visit, they can further see the manufacturer's particular page and leave information simultaneously.



TradeAsia (www.e-tradeasia.com) has provided B2B international trade services for buyers and sellers since 1997. It is the most experienced and professional trade platform in the world. We currently have millions of global members, more than 600,000 suppliers, and millions of the latest products. Thousands of professional buyers worldwide find products and contact sellers daily for business cooperation. TradeAsia is a significant trade promotion channel in Asia.



TradeAsia has also established cooperative relationships with hundreds of trade entities worldwide, exchanging marketing promotion exposures. Therefore, suppliers have a good chance to spread information to global platforms or exhibition entities simultaneously. Through this effort, we will significantly increase participation with global marketing power. AIOE 2023 Online Exhibition will also be broadcast globally.





