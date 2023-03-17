Japanese tourist, Taiwan Air Force veteran die in plane crash

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese Air Force veteran and a Japanese tourist were killed when a light aircraft crashed in central Taiwan on Thursday (March 16).

At 3:32 p.m. on Thursday, the light airplane crashed near Shun Feng Airfield in Changhua County's Xizhou Township. Witnesses reported seeing flames and the Changhua County Fire Bureau rushed firefighters to the scene but the passenger, an 18-year-old Japanese man identified as Honda Eiki and the 54-year-old flight instructor, Lin Kuo-yu (林國裕), were both found deceased, reported Liberty Times.

Honda reportedly was on a family trip to Taiwan and had boarded the light aircraft for an excursion. Lin, the pilot, had previously served as a captain of an F-16 fighter jet squadron in the Air Force and eventually reached the rank of colonel, with a total flight time of 1,936 hours in F-16 and IDF fighters.



Scene of crash. (Changhua County Fire Bureau photo)

After retiring from the Air Force, he joined the Shun Feng Flying Club. The airfield where the accident occurred was established last year by internet celebrity Jao Tzu-chiang (饒自強). It is a legally licensed airfield in Changhua and is authorized to fly Shark.Aero Shark light aircraft, which are made of carbon fiber and can reach speeds of up to 317 kph.

In these aircraft, the flight instructors demonstrate a variety of aerial maneuvers to student pilots, including aerial dogfighting tactics, low-altitude flyovers, and simulated bombing runs. Services offered include flight experiences, one-on-one professional flight courses, and flight test certificates.



Lin stands in front of one of the club's light aircraft. (Facebook, Shun Feng Flying Club photo)

Based on a preliminary investigation, it appears that an attempt at a landing was aborted and when the pilot tried to gain altitude again to make another pass at the runway, the aircraft stalled, suddenly began emitting smoke, and plummeted to the ground, reported TVBS.

The Changhua Fire Bureau said the plane crashed near the Zhuoshui River at Anjiao Lane in Xizhou Township. The fire department dispatched nine fire trucks, two ambulances, and 17 firefighters, but both of the aircraft's occupants were found dead at the scene of the crash.



Shark aircraft seen at Shun Feng Airfield. (Facebook, Shun Feng Flying Club photo)

The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board is investigating whether the accident was caused by mechanical malfunction or human error.