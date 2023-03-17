World Sports at 2300 GMT

TOP STORY:

Manchester United cruised into the quarterfinals of the Europa League on Thursday after a 1-0 victory at Real Betis in the second leg of their round-of-16 encounter. Marcus Rashford scored in the 56th minute and United advanced 5-1 on aggregate. By Karel Janicek. SENT: 450 words; photos. Will be updated with Arsenal loss.

MANCHESTER, England — Bidders are getting a closer look at Manchester United as the potential sale of one of the biggest soccer clubs in the world gathers pace. Representatives of Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani toured United’s facilities Thursday. By James Robson. SENT: 850 words; photos.

Lewis Hamilton said Thursday his Mercedes team is so far off the pace at the start of the Formula One season that the seven-time champion needs three teams to fall out of a race just for him to have a chance to win. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 800 words; photos.

Ireland has been talking up England all week. The Irish have restyled their Six Nations rugby finale on Saturday into a Grand Slam party after tearing through Wales, France, Italy and Scotland. Anticipation is heavy of Ireland achieving crowning glory at a sold-out Lansdowne Road. By Foster Niumata. SENT: 790 words; photo.

PARIS — After demolishing England with a performance that made him cry with joy, France coach Fabien Galthié wants his entertainers to finish the Six Nations in style with a home win against Wales on Saturday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 780 words; photos.

EDINBURGH, Scotland -- Blair Kinghorn and Ollie Smith have replaced injured backs Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg in Scotland’s team facing Italy in the Six Nations on Saturday. SENT: 380 words; photos.

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Rain has delayed the toss and start of play Friday on the first day of the second cricket test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka at the Basin Reserve. SENT: 140 words.

With a possible suspension looming for apparently breaching multiple gambling rules, Ivan Toney was called up by England for its upcoming European Championship qualifiers as a reward for being the third-leading scorer in the Premier League. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 270 words; photos.

