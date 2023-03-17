Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, March 16, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;91;81;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SSW;12;82%;92%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;91;74;Sunny and less humid;83;69;WNW;10;57%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;69;47;Breezy in the a.m.;64;52;ENE;12;67%;36%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;73;51;Breezy in the p.m.;66;56;WSW;14;64%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning rain, cloudy;55;45;Periods of rain;58;47;SSW;10;70%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;32;28;Snow, rain mixing in;38;35;NNE;11;61%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasingly windy;81;52;A p.m. shower or two;70;53;NW;7;55%;78%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;32;20;Partly sunny;31;10;WNW;6;72%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;86;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;84;71;NE;7;81%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;60;46;A couple of showers;53;46;N;15;70%;91%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;69;63;Humid with showers;74;65;NNW;11;81%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;72;51;Sunny;78;51;ENE;5;45%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;95;70;Clearing;94;74;SE;7;72%;42%;11

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;88;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;65;SE;3;64%;74%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;92;77;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;7;63%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;61;51;Partly sunny;62;51;ENE;11;75%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;54;34;Cloudy and chilly;48;34;NNW;9;45%;64%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy and chilly;48;31;Mostly sunny;53;35;SE;4;51%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;51;36;Variable clouds;57;43;S;11;50%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers;66;50;Heavy p.m. showers;67;48;SE;4;76%;93%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain this morning;79;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;78;65;NW;7;75%;60%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;48;27;Breezy in the a.m.;54;31;SE;12;42%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy in the p.m.;58;48;A couple of showers;61;49;SSW;10;59%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;46;36;Sunshine and milder;56;32;ENE;6;49%;12%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;50;27;Partly sunny;54;29;ESE;7;40%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray thunderstorm;89;74;Very warm;89;72;E;7;71%;41%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;85;66;Heavy thunderstorms;81;68;NE;6;78%;99%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;62;44;A morning shower;58;46;SSE;6;46%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;77;58;Sunny and nice;79;58;NNE;8;37%;3%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Hot with some sun;92;63;Cooler with a shower;71;60;NNW;12;79%;82%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;88;65;A shower in places;88;64;ENE;4;65%;41%;12

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and humid;91;78;A couple of t-storms;90;78;SE;7;78%;93%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;48;32;Windy and colder;38;17;NW;23;58%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;75;A p.m. t-storm;89;76;ENE;3;76%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;40;38;Mostly cloudy;48;43;SSE;13;64%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;77;67;Mostly sunny;78;68;NW;10;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;70;38;Partly sunny, cooler;56;39;N;17;38%;12%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny and hot;90;75;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;SE;9;60%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;91;68;A shower in the p.m.;81;65;SE;5;51%;60%;7

Denver, United States;Much colder;38;19;Mostly sunny, cold;41;17;NE;7;45%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;89;70;A shower in the p.m.;89;72;NNE;3;51%;67%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;75;SE;6;77%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;59;45;A couple of showers;54;45;SSE;13;85%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;76;50;Sunny and very warm;76;51;NE;11;31%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;71;55;Partly sunny;70;51;W;12;67%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;69;Low clouds;80;70;SE;6;73%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;81;57;Couple of t-storms;77;58;NE;7;68%;82%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny, breezy, nice;82;62;Increasing clouds;86;64;ESE;9;58%;5%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;38;18;Fog, then some sun;36;33;S;5;75%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;95;75;Rather cloudy;95;76;SSE;5;51%;9%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;80;66;Mostly cloudy, humid;78;66;E;6;69%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;85;73;Partly sunny, warm;85;72;SSW;10;63%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;85;68;A p.m. shower or two;84;68;S;5;63%;90%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A few showers;74;59;Showers around;77;58;ENE;7;49%;92%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;56;46;Cooler, a.m. showers;48;44;NNE;18;84%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;88;79;A stray thunderstorm;88;76;ESE;7;77%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;86;68;Plenty of sunshine;86;73;N;11;38%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;77;55;Mostly sunny;78;58;N;6;49%;7%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;67;45;Partly sunny;62;45;NW;4;52%;81%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;88;74;Breezy in the p.m.;89;71;W;11;55%;26%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;75;55;Thundershowers;68;53;ESE;3;57%;79%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;99;68;Turning sunny;98;73;NNE;10;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;42;34;Partly sunny, breezy;42;32;NE;12;67%;32%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Downpours;88;75;A couple of showers;85;75;E;13;69%;94%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;72;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;71;SW;6;76%;60%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;91;67;A t-storm around;88;73;SW;3;65%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny and hot;92;76;Hot, a p.m. shower;96;77;ESE;4;56%;60%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of clouds;57;39;A little a.m. rain;54;38;NE;7;70%;78%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;95;77;A t-storm around;90;79;SSW;9;76%;54%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;86;71;Mostly cloudy;79;70;SSE;8;77%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;64;54;A couple of showers;64;51;WNW;10;71%;97%;5

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;58;51;A shower in the p.m.;56;48;SSW;10;82%;93%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;62;49;Partly sunny, cool;66;49;S;6;68%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;76;A couple of t-storms;84;75;NNE;9;84%;94%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;75;52;Cooler;62;43;SW;11;56%;33%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;89;81;Becoming cloudy;89;80;NE;11;77%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;84;75;A p.m. t-storm;84;75;ENE;4;84%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;91;75;An afternoon shower;92;74;E;7;61%;62%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;82;59;Partly sunny;77;59;E;7;51%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Windy this afternoon;72;51;A t-storm around;76;51;SSW;6;33%;44%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;73;67;Partly sunny, breezy;80;70;SSE;16;62%;5%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;39;24;Mostly sunny;44;23;SE;5;65%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;95;80;A t-storm or two;90;80;ESE;12;68%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;82;72;A morning t-storm;80;71;E;7;84%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;Snow;37;32;A little snow;40;31;SW;9;83%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;37;31;Mostly cloudy;39;18;SW;5;65%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;91;75;Brilliant sunshine;90;76;WNW;5;58%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;79;61;A stray t-shower;79;60;ENE;12;64%;48%;9

New York, United States;Not as cool;59;42;Mainly cloudy;57;41;WSW;8;53%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;69;52;An afternoon shower;68;48;WSW;6;71%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;33;20;Some brightening;35;12;SSW;5;71%;17%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;69;53;Rather cloudy;61;46;SE;7;58%;15%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds rolling in;36;30;Wet snow;39;38;SE;7;93%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;37;30;A little snow;41;28;WSW;10;87%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning out cloudy;88;78;A morning shower;91;77;ESE;10;76%;87%;11

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;91;69;A stray thunderstorm;90;69;NW;5;63%;43%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;88;69;Some sun, pleasant;86;70;NE;9;71%;27%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;64;50;A shower and t-storm;62;49;SSW;9;63%;94%;2

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;83;55;Increasingly windy;77;59;S;16;53%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;93;75;Partly sunny;95;75;S;4;50%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;89;73;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;NNE;9;79%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little p.m. rain;88;65;A couple of showers;90;66;SE;7;61%;88%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;43;31;Partly sunny;53;34;SE;9;51%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;47;24;Overcast;56;27;NNE;6;35%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;64;47;Showers;68;44;NNW;5;67%;97%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;78;50;Cloudy, not as warm;68;47;NNE;7;77%;8%;1

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;84;75;Rain, a thunderstorm;88;75;N;7;72%;88%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;36;21;A little p.m. snow;35;26;W;5;40%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;43;27;Fog, then some sun;43;34;SSE;7;72%;11%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;84;72;Mostly sunny;84;73;E;8;69%;13%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;83;59;Plenty of sun;83;62;E;9;35%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;63;36;Plenty of sun;62;39;N;6;50%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few flurries;36;16;Snow, rain late;38;26;SW;16;70%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;58;44;Partly sunny;62;46;WSW;8;70%;6%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;79;62;Times of rain;78;62;ENE;7;71%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;82;72;Showers around;80;72;ENE;19;72%;75%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;77;64;A shower and t-storm;74;62;SW;6;74%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;72;52;Showers around;73;49;E;6;53%;67%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;86;58;Sunny and very warm;85;56;SW;6;54%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain this afternoon;85;67;Mostly sunny, nice;85;66;NNE;10;64%;6%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;68;49;A couple of showers;59;48;NNW;8;82%;97%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;54;36;Inc. clouds;60;42;ESE;6;51%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;50;32;Periods of rain;57;37;NNE;4;36%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;46;Rain and drizzle;50;46;NNW;9;90%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Hot with some sun;91;76;Hot with clearing;91;77;NNE;10;64%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, then rain;41;32;Not as cold;44;27;E;5;70%;21%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;86;72;A couple of showers;83;73;NE;10;68%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;39;27;A little rain;39;36;S;11;67%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and hot;96;73;Very warm;86;71;ENE;15;52%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;75;66;Clouds and sun;81;61;WSW;5;64%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;37;20;Fog, then some sun;42;34;SSE;5;64%;14%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;70;45;Sunny and mild;71;45;NE;7;43%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;66;50;Cloudy and breezy;67;51;NNW;15;61%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Morning t-showers;63;50;Partly sunny, windy;61;46;WNW;17;42%;7%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;72;56;Brilliant sunshine;74;55;N;10;50%;6%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;62;33;Sunshine;63;35;ENE;6;46%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;68;52;Mostly cloudy;57;45;S;11;71%;32%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;43;38;Occasional rain;46;30;WSW;12;86%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;63;52;Mostly sunny;65;52;E;7;62%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;66;48;Plenty of sunshine;68;54;SE;9;54%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;25;-7;Sunny;37;5;WNW;6;32%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;51;37;Partly sunny;53;43;NE;5;61%;11%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;48;30;Breezy;54;34;SE;15;39%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;92;70;Partly sunny and hot;94;70;NW;3;47%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;40;25;Partly sunny;46;30;SSE;5;50%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A touch of p.m. rain;43;26;Periods of sun;49;33;SE;9;55%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;67;63;Very windy, clouds;71;59;NNW;24;85%;90%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;97;74;Mostly sunny;94;74;SSW;4;54%;5%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler, p.m. rain;57;46;Cloudy;58;44;ENE;4;68%;37%;1

