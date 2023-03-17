Global Forecast as of 23:00 GMT Thursday, March 16, 2023

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Breezy in the p.m.;33;27;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SSW;19;82%;92%;12

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunshine and hot;33;23;Sunny and less humid;29;20;WNW;17;57%;0%;8

Aleppo, Syria;Partly sunny, windy;21;8;Breezy in the a.m.;18;11;ENE;19;67%;36%;2

Algiers, Algeria;Breezy in the p.m.;23;10;Breezy in the p.m.;19;13;WSW;22;64%;65%;5

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Morning rain, cloudy;13;7;Periods of rain;15;8;SSW;17;70%;98%;1

Anchorage, United States;Sun and some clouds;0;-2;Snow, rain mixing in;3;1;NNE;17;61%;97%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Increasingly windy;27;11;A p.m. shower or two;21;12;NW;11;55%;78%;5

Astana, Kazakhstan;A little a.m. snow;0;-7;Partly sunny;0;-12;WNW;10;72%;6%;3

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;30;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;29;22;NE;11;81%;66%;3

Athens, Greece;A passing shower;16;8;A couple of showers;12;8;N;24;70%;91%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;21;17;Humid with showers;24;18;NNW;18;81%;99%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Breezy in the p.m.;22;11;Sunny;26;10;ENE;8;45%;1%;6

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Clouds and sun, warm;35;21;Clearing;34;23;SE;11;72%;42%;11

Bangalore, India;Increasing clouds;31;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;18;SE;5;64%;74%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;Variable cloudiness;33;25;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;11;63%;30%;10

Barcelona, Spain;Abundant sunshine;16;11;Partly sunny;17;11;ENE;18;75%;6%;4

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;12;1;Cloudy and chilly;9;1;NNW;15;45%;64%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Breezy and chilly;9;0;Mostly sunny;12;2;SE;7;51%;0%;4

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;10;2;Variable clouds;14;6;S;17;50%;10%;2

Bogota, Colombia;Showers;19;10;Heavy p.m. showers;20;9;SE;6;76%;93%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Rain this morning;26;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;NW;11;75%;60%;3

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;9;-3;Breezy in the a.m.;12;0;SE;19;42%;2%;3

Brussels, Belgium;Breezy in the p.m.;14;9;A couple of showers;16;10;SSW;16;59%;97%;1

Bucharest, Romania;Cooler with rain;8;2;Sunshine and milder;13;0;ENE;9;49%;12%;4

Budapest, Hungary;Mostly sunny;10;-3;Partly sunny;12;-1;ESE;11;40%;1%;4

Buenos Aires, Argentina;A stray thunderstorm;31;23;Very warm;31;22;E;11;71%;41%;7

Bujumbura, Burundi;Cloudy;29;19;Heavy thunderstorms;27;20;NE;10;78%;99%;6

Busan, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;17;7;A morning shower;14;8;SSE;9;46%;94%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and nice;25;15;Sunny and nice;26;15;NNE;13;37%;3%;7

Cape Town, South Africa;Hot with some sun;34;17;Cooler with a shower;22;16;NNW;20;79%;82%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;An afternoon shower;31;18;A shower in places;31;18;ENE;7;65%;41%;12

Chennai, India;Hazy sun and humid;33;26;A couple of t-storms;32;26;SE;11;78%;93%;11

Chicago, United States;Rain and drizzle;9;0;Windy and colder;3;-8;NW;37;58%;9%;4

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;A p.m. t-storm;32;24;ENE;6;76%;82%;12

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;4;3;Mostly cloudy;9;6;SSE;20;64%;93%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Decreasing clouds;25;20;Mostly sunny;26;20;NW;16;79%;0%;11

Dallas, United States;Severe thunderstorms;21;4;Partly sunny, cooler;14;4;N;27;38%;12%;6

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Mostly sunny and hot;32;24;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;SE;14;60%;29%;11

Delhi, India;Clouds and sun, hot;33;20;A shower in the p.m.;27;18;SE;7;51%;60%;7

Denver, United States;Much colder;3;-7;Mostly sunny, cold;5;-8;NE;12;45%;14%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A strong t-storm;32;21;A shower in the p.m.;32;22;NNE;5;51%;67%;5

Dili, East Timor;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;24;SE;9;77%;57%;6

Dublin, Ireland;Showers around;15;7;A couple of showers;12;7;SSE;20;85%;97%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and very warm;25;10;Sunny and very warm;25;11;NE;18;31%;0%;5

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;22;13;Partly sunny;21;11;W;19;67%;4%;5

Hanoi, Vietnam;A stray p.m. t-storm;26;20;Low clouds;27;21;SE;10;73%;42%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Clouds and sun;27;14;Couple of t-storms;25;15;NE;11;68%;82%;6

Havana, Cuba;Sunny, breezy, nice;28;17;Increasing clouds;30;18;ESE;14;58%;5%;9

Helsinki, Finland;Plenty of sunshine;3;-8;Fog, then some sun;2;0;S;8;75%;84%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sun, some clouds;35;24;Rather cloudy;35;24;SSE;8;51%;9%;6

Hong Kong, China;Some brightening;26;19;Mostly cloudy, humid;26;19;E;10;69%;29%;4

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;29;23;Partly sunny, warm;29;22;SSW;16;63%;44%;9

Hyderabad, India;An afternoon shower;30;20;A p.m. shower or two;29;20;S;8;63%;90%;9

Islamabad, Pakistan;A few showers;23;15;Showers around;25;15;ENE;12;49%;92%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;Rain and drizzle;13;8;Cooler, a.m. showers;9;7;NNE;28;84%;98%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Decreasing clouds;31;26;A stray thunderstorm;31;24;ESE;12;77%;61%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;30;20;Plenty of sunshine;30;23;N;18;38%;1%;9

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;25;13;Mostly sunny;26;14;N;10;49%;7%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, mild;19;7;Partly sunny;17;7;NW;7;52%;81%;6

Karachi, Pakistan;Breezy in the p.m.;31;23;Breezy in the p.m.;32;22;W;18;55%;26%;8

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;24;13;Thundershowers;20;12;ESE;4;57%;79%;3

Khartoum, Sudan;Sunny and very warm;37;20;Turning sunny;37;23;NNE;16;12%;0%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Rain and drizzle;6;1;Partly sunny, breezy;6;0;NE;20;67%;32%;2

Kingston, Jamaica;Downpours;31;24;A couple of showers;30;24;E;21;69%;94%;8

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;22;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;21;SW;10;76%;60%;4

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;33;19;A t-storm around;31;23;SW;4;65%;55%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny and hot;33;25;Hot, a p.m. shower;36;25;ESE;7;56%;60%;8

La Paz, Bolivia;Plenty of clouds;14;4;A little a.m. rain;12;3;NE;12;70%;78%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Decreasing clouds;35;25;A t-storm around;32;26;SSW;15;76%;54%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;30;22;Mostly cloudy;26;21;SSE;12;77%;38%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun;18;12;A couple of showers;18;11;WNW;17;71%;97%;5

London, United Kingdom;Breezy this morning;15;10;A shower in the p.m.;14;9;SSW;16;82%;93%;2

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;17;10;Partly sunny, cool;19;10;S;9;68%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;24;A couple of t-storms;29;24;NNE;14;84%;94%;5

Madrid, Spain;Partly sunny;24;11;Cooler;17;6;SW;18;56%;33%;5

Male, Maldives;A t-storm around;32;27;Becoming cloudy;32;27;NE;18;77%;57%;12

Manaus, Brazil;Decreasing clouds;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;29;24;ENE;7;84%;90%;5

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy;33;24;An afternoon shower;33;23;E;11;61%;62%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Breezy in the p.m.;28;15;Partly sunny;25;15;E;12;51%;2%;6

Mexico City, Mexico;Windy this afternoon;22;11;A t-storm around;25;11;SSW;10;33%;44%;11

Miami, United States;Breezy this morning;23;19;Partly sunny, breezy;27;21;SSE;26;62%;5%;8

Minsk, Belarus;Sunny intervals;4;-5;Mostly sunny;6;-5;SE;7;65%;0%;3

Mogadishu, Somalia;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;27;A t-storm or two;32;27;ESE;19;68%;80%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;A stray p.m. t-storm;28;22;A morning t-storm;26;22;E;12;84%;55%;7

Montreal, Canada;Snow;3;0;A little snow;5;-1;SW;15;83%;95%;1

Moscow, Russia;A shower or two;3;-1;Mostly cloudy;4;-8;SW;8;65%;0%;3

Mumbai, India;A morning shower;33;24;Brilliant sunshine;32;25;WNW;8;58%;4%;10

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;26;16;A stray t-shower;26;15;ENE;20;64%;48%;9

New York, United States;Not as cool;15;6;Mainly cloudy;14;5;WSW;13;53%;55%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A p.m. shower or two;21;11;An afternoon shower;20;9;WSW;9;71%;69%;4

Novosibirsk, Russia;Turning cloudy;0;-7;Some brightening;2;-11;SSW;8;71%;17%;1

Osaka-shi, Japan;Showers around;21;12;Rather cloudy;16;8;SE;11;58%;15%;3

Oslo, Norway;Clouds rolling in;2;-1;Wet snow;4;3;SE;11;93%;99%;0

Ottawa, Canada;A little snow;3;-1;A little snow;5;-2;WSW;16;87%;95%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Turning out cloudy;31;26;A morning shower;33;25;ESE;16;76%;87%;11

Panama City, Panama;A few showers;33;20;A stray thunderstorm;32;20;NW;8;63%;43%;12

Paramaribo, Suriname;Turning cloudy;31;21;Some sun, pleasant;30;21;NE;15;71%;27%;9

Paris, France;Mostly cloudy;18;10;A shower and t-storm;17;9;SSW;15;63%;94%;2

Perth, Australia;Rain and drizzle;28;13;Increasingly windy;25;15;S;25;53%;0%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Mostly sunny;34;24;Partly sunny;35;24;S;7;50%;7%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Turning cloudy;32;23;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;NNE;15;79%;73%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A little p.m. rain;31;18;A couple of showers;32;19;SE;11;61%;88%;10

Prague, Czech Republic;Clouds and sun;6;0;Partly sunny;12;1;SE;14;51%;3%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny;9;-5;Overcast;13;-3;NNE;10;35%;75%;1

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;18;8;Showers;20;7;NNW;8;67%;97%;11

Rabat, Morocco;Sunshine, pleasant;26;10;Cloudy, not as warm;20;9;NNE;11;77%;8%;1

Recife, Brazil;A.M. showers, cloudy;29;24;Rain, a thunderstorm;31;24;N;11;72%;88%;4

Reykjavik, Iceland;Not as cold;2;-6;A little p.m. snow;2;-3;W;9;40%;99%;1

Riga, Latvia;Showers of rain/snow;6;-3;Fog, then some sun;6;1;SSE;10;72%;11%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Nice with sunshine;29;22;Mostly sunny;29;23;E;12;69%;13%;10

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;28;15;Plenty of sun;28;17;E;15;35%;2%;9

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;17;2;Plenty of sun;17;4;N;10;50%;2%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A few flurries;2;-9;Snow, rain late;3;-3;SW;25;70%;89%;1

San Francisco, United States;Mostly sunny;14;6;Partly sunny;16;8;WSW;13;70%;6%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of showers;26;17;Times of rain;26;17;ENE;11;71%;99%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Showers around;28;22;Showers around;27;22;ENE;30;72%;75%;4

San Salvador, El Salvador;Variable clouds;25;18;A shower and t-storm;23;17;SW;9;74%;72%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;An afternoon shower;22;11;Showers around;23;10;E;10;53%;67%;12

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and very warm;30;14;Sunny and very warm;30;13;SW;10;54%;3%;7

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Rain this afternoon;29;20;Mostly sunny, nice;30;19;NNE;16;64%;6%;10

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Not as warm;20;9;A couple of showers;15;9;NNW;13;82%;97%;4

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;12;2;Inc. clouds;16;5;ESE;10;51%;8%;4

Seoul, South Korea;Turning out cloudy;10;0;Periods of rain;14;3;NNE;6;36%;99%;1

Shanghai, China;Mostly cloudy, mild;15;8;Rain and drizzle;10;8;NNW;15;90%;85%;2

Singapore, Singapore;Hot with some sun;33;24;Hot with clearing;33;25;NNE;16;64%;44%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;Snow, then rain;5;0;Not as cold;7;-3;E;9;70%;21%;3

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Clouds and sun;30;22;A couple of showers;28;23;NE;16;68%;93%;9

Stockholm, Sweden;Becoming cloudy;4;-3;A little rain;4;2;S;17;67%;98%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and hot;36;23;Very warm;30;22;ENE;24;52%;4%;7

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;24;19;Clouds and sun;27;16;WSW;8;64%;47%;8

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;3;-7;Fog, then some sun;5;1;SSE;8;64%;14%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and mild;21;7;Sunny and mild;21;7;NE;11;43%;0%;5

Tbilisi, Georgia;Becoming cloudy;19;10;Cloudy and breezy;19;11;NNW;24;61%;44%;1

Tehran, Iran;Morning t-showers;17;10;Partly sunny, windy;16;8;WNW;27;42%;7%;6

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and warmer;22;13;Brilliant sunshine;23;13;N;16;50%;6%;7

Tirana, Albania;Partly sunny;17;1;Sunshine;17;2;ENE;10;46%;0%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Thickening clouds;20;11;Mostly cloudy;14;7;S;18;71%;32%;3

Toronto, Canada;Turning cloudy;6;3;Occasional rain;8;-1;WSW;20;86%;91%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Breezy with some sun;17;11;Mostly sunny;19;11;E;11;62%;1%;6

Tunis, Tunisia;Clouds and sun;19;9;Plenty of sunshine;20;12;SE;15;54%;0%;5

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Plenty of sunshine;-4;-22;Sunny;3;-15;WNW;9;32%;4%;4

Vancouver, Canada;Clouds and sun;11;3;Partly sunny;12;6;NE;8;61%;11%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;9;-1;Breezy;12;1;SE;24;39%;1%;3

Vientiane, Laos;Hot, a p.m. shower;34;21;Partly sunny and hot;34;21;NW;5;47%;10%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Decreasing clouds;4;-4;Partly sunny;8;-1;SSE;8;50%;8%;3

Warsaw, Poland;A touch of p.m. rain;6;-3;Periods of sun;9;0;SE;15;55%;2%;2

Wellington, New Zealand;Cloudy and windy;19;17;Very windy, clouds;22;15;NNW;39;85%;90%;3

Yangon, Myanmar;Very warm;36;23;Mostly sunny;35;23;SSW;7;54%;5%;10

Yerevan, Armenia;Cooler, p.m. rain;14;8;Cloudy;14;7;ENE;6;68%;37%;1

