Biodegradable Packaging Market to See Huge Demand by 2021 to 2027 | Mondi Group, Novamont S.P.A., Reynolds Group Holding Limited

The Biodegradable Packaging Market is estimated to witness a rise in revenue from US$ 76.33 Mn in 2021 to US$ 111.37 Mn by 2027. The market is registering a CAGR of 6.40% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Biodegradable Packaging Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

Leading Companies

Developing a prominent product for the sustainability of environment requires the minimal chances of uncertainty and maximum production which can help this industry to flourish.

Several key players are indulged in the development of products including Amcor, BASF SE, Clearwater Paper Corporation, International Corp., Kruger Inc., Mondi Group, Novamont S.P.A., Reynolds Group Holding Limited, Rocktenn, Sealed Air Corporation, Smurfit Kappa Group, and Tetra Pak International SA among others.

Segmentation Overview

By Material

Plastic Starch-Based Plastics Cellulose-Based Plastics Polylactic Acid (PLA) Poly-3-Hydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Other Plastics

Paper Kraft Paper Flexible Paper Corrugated Fibreboard Boxboard



By Application

Food Packaging

Beverage Packaging

Pharmaceuticals Packaging

Personal and Homecare Packaging

Others

