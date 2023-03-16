India Lithium-ion Battery Market Current Status and Future Prospects 2023 to 2031 | ISRO, Amara Raja Group, HBL Power Systems Limited

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global India Lithium-ion Battery Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The India Lithium-ion Battery Market generated US$ 2,441.7 Mn in revenue in the year 2020 and is estimated to record 21.8% CAGR during the forecast period, 2022-2027. The market in 2027 is valued at US$ 11,135.8 Mn.

Leading Companies

The lithium-ion battery market in India is considered oligopolistic in nature with few players dominating the majority of leading demand markets. It is expected to shift to a more competitive environment as these players consolidate their positions and with more international players fast expanding their presence in the domestic market.

For instance, as part of its smart city program, Amara Raja Batteries has established electric vehicle (EV) battery charging and battery swapping facilities in Tirupati in conjunction with Tirupati Municipal Corporation. Similarly, Toyota Motor Corporation and Panasonic Corporation have formed a joint venture to develop automotive prismatic batteries for electric vehicles (EVs).

Other players profiled in the report include the following – ISRO, Amara Raja Group, HBL Power Systems Limited, EON Electric Ltd., Exide Industries Ltd., Microtex Energy Pvt. Ltd., Mercom Capital Group, LLC, Tata Chemicals, Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd., BYD Company, LG Chem, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung SDI, BAK Group, Hitachi Corporation, Johnson Controls, and Toshiba Corporation.

Segmentation Overview

By Product Type

Lithium Nickel Magnesium Cobalt (LI-NMC)

Lithium Ferro Phosphate (LFP)

Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)

Lithium Titanate Oxide (LTO)

Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO)

Lithium Nickel Cobalt Aluminum Oxide (NCA)

By Power Capacity

0-3,000 mAH

3,000-10,000 mAH

10,000-60,000 mAH

More than 60,000 mAH

By Form/Design

Pouch

Cylindrical

Elliptical

Prismatic

Custom Design

By Application

Consumer Electronics OEMs Smartphones Laptops UPS Systems Smart Cameras Smart Watches Smart Glasses Smart Textiles Others

Automotive OEMs Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Others (Service Stations/Dealers)

Energy Storage Commercial Industrial Residential Utilities

Industrial OEMs Military Industrial Equipment Medical Marine Telecommunication Mining Forklifts Others

Other OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North Uttar Pradesh Rajasthan Delhi Haryana

South Tamil Nadu Kerala Karnataka Andhra Pradesh

East West Bengal Bihar Assam

West Gujarat Madhya Pradesh Maharashtra



