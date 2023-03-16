World Sports at 1400 GMT

TOP STORIES:

SOC—FIFA PRESIDENT

Gianni Infantino is re-elected FIFA president by acclaim through 2027 in Kigali after suggesting the financial results under his leadership would keep an industry CEO in the job for life. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 660 words, photos.

Also: SOC—FIFA-Women’s Prize Money. By Graham Dunbar (SENT).

SOC—ENGLISH PREVIEW

There’s a statue of Vincent Kompany outside Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium that serves as a permanent reminder of the instrumental role he played in the most decorated era in the club’s history. City fans can catch a view of the real-life Kompany on Saturday as the manager of second-division club Burnley, which will try to eliminate City from the FA Cup. By Steve Douglas. SENT: 700 words, photos.

SOXC—SPANISH PREVIEW

BARCELONA, Spain — Real Madrid appears to again be reaching peak form when titles are on the line after brushing aside Liverpool in the Champions League. A possible treble is on if Madrid can beat Barcelona on Sunday in the Spanish league. Barcelona leads Madrid by nine points. By Joseph Wilson. SENT: 480 words, photo.

SOC—ITALIAN PREVIEW

MILAN — For the first time in 17 years, three Italian teams have reached the Champions League quarterfinals. Now they will have to focus on ensuring they qualify for next season’s competition in one of the tightest races for the top four in Serie A. By Daniella Matar. SENT: 600 words, photos.

SOC—GERMAN PREVIEW

BERLIN — Borussia Dortmund needs to quickly recover from dropping its first points of 2023 to keep the Bundesliga title race exciting before facing Bayern Munich. Dortmund hosts Cologne on Saturday before visiting Bayern for “der Klassiker” on April 1. By Ciaran Fahey. SENT: 500 words, photos.

SKI—WCUP FINALS-WOMEN'S SUPER-G

SOLDEU, Andorra — Swiss skier Lara Gut-Behrami has won the women’s World Cup super-G title and Mikaela Shiffrin finished 14th in her first race since setting the record for most career victories with 87. SENT: 620 words, photos.

SKI—WCUP-MEN'S SUPER-G

SOLDEU, Andorra — Swiss skier Marco Odermatt has won the men’s super-G at the World Cup Finals to close in on the record for most points in a single season. SENT: 340 words, photos.

SOLC—BARCELONA-REFEREEING REPORTS

MADRID — The Spanish soccer federation has joined the long list of entities deciding to take legal action against Barcelona after prosecutors last week formally accused the club of alleged corruption, fraudulent management and falsification of documentation. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC—EUROPEAN ROUNDUP

English Premier League leader Arsenal needs to beat Sporting at Emirates Stadium to advance to the quarterfinals of the Europa League after drawing 2-2 in Lisbon in the first leg of the round of 16. Manchester United is in good shape to progress, leading Real Betis 4-1 from the first leg. By Karel Janicek. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 2230 GMT.

CRI—SOUTH AFRICA-WEST INDIES

EAST LONDON, South Africa — South Africa and West Indies have been delayed by persistent rain from starting the first of three one-day internationals. Developing.

CRI—NEW ZEALAND-SRI LANKA

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand and Sri Lanka begin the second test, four days after the first was thrillingly decided on the final ball. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match starts at 2200 GMT.

GLF—VALSPAR CHAMPIONSHIP

PALM HARBOR, Florida — Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas headline the field when the Valspar Championship begins on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos by 2300 GMT.

GLF—SDC CHAMPIONSHIP

ST. FRANCIS BAY, South Africa — First round of the SDC Championship in South Africa, which is making its debut on the European tour. UPCOMING: 200 words by 1700 GMT.

