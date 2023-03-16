Jeroen Meijers of Netherlands emerges as overall winner of 2023 Tour de Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Jeroen Meijers of the Netherlands from Terengganu Polygon Cycling Team emerged as the overall winner of the 2023 Tour de Taiwan, with a total time of 15:39:49 after the final stage was completed in Kaohsiung City on Thursday (March 16), according to the event website press release.

Jordi Lopez Caravaca from Equipo Kern Pharma took second place, only one second behind the leader, and Benjamin Prades Reverter from JCL Team UKYO rounded out the top three, seven seconds behind the leader.

The Tour de Taiwan was a closely contested race, with the top six leaders being separated by a mere eight seconds, highlighting the fierce competition among the riders.

The last stage of the race saw riders battle it out in a highly competitive race on a sunny day with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

The course of the final stage covered a total distance of 146.44km which featured three intermediate sprints and two KOMs. The race started at Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum and finished at the National Stadium. The first 80km of the course was located in a mountainous area, with the highest altitude being 540m. The race then moved to flat terrain, with the last few kilometers featuring sharp turns.

After the first KOM at the 25km mark, many breakaway groups continuously attacked, with the peloton eventually letting the breakaway go with a time gap of two minutes at one point, according to the release. However, the peloton caught up with the breakaway with just 6km left, leading to an 80-person sprint.

In the end, Enrico Zanoncello from Green Project-Bardiani CSF-Faizane emerged as the champion of the fifth stage, crossing the finish line with a time of 3:13:20. Hayato Okamoto from Aisan Racing Team finished second, and Stefan Kovar from Hrinkow Advarics took bronze.

Zanoncello shared at the post-race conference, "At the end of an exciting race, I couldn't be happier to have claimed my first professional victory at the Tour de Taiwan. My teammates did a great job leading me out for the final 1km, and I was able to make the most of that opportunity."

He ended by saying, “It's been an incredible experience to race here in Taiwan. Now that the race is over, I'm looking forward to trying some local cuisine, especially the famous beef noodles."



Enrico Zanoncello of Italy wins the final stage of Tour de Taiwan. (Chinese Taipei Cycling Association)