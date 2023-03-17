Scotland and Italy want to finish Six Nations on a high

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — Scotland and Italy still have a lot to play for when they kick off the last round of the Six Nations on Saturday at Murrayfield.

Scotland wants to confirm third place, to be the best of the rest after its only losses to No. 1-ranked Ireland and No. 2 France.

Italy wants a first win after blowing its big chance last weekend when Wales was in Rome.

A win for Scotland would equal its best finish in the Six Nations era. It has placed third five times previously, but not since 2019.

“We need to finish strong,” Scotland prop Pierre Schoeman said. “Third place isn't the best we would have wanted but we faced two teams who are in the top two in the world. If it's second or third place, then we need to fight for that.”

They will fight for it without star backs Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg, both injured.

As Scotland's chief playmaker, Russell has been outstanding. His boots will attempt to be filled by Blair Kinghorn, who grew into the role on the tour of Argentina last July but was dropped after missing a last-minute penalty to beat Australia in October.

Ollie Smith, who crossed the tryline along with Kinghorn against Australia, will make his first Six Nations start at fullback.

Also back were Edinburgh forwards Hamish Watson and Sam Skinner.

Scotland turned around after a tight first half with Ireland and dropped in energy that was taken advantage of by the visitor. It can't afford another passive half against an Italy which plays hard to the final whistle but struggles to finish chances.

Italy made 11 line breaks against Wales — the most by anyone in any match this year — but converted only two into tries. Meanwhile, Wales made four line breaks and finished three. The failure to convert was Italy's downfall in losing the likely wooden spoon decider to Wales 29-17.

But coach Kieran Crowley said they won't be changing their game plan.

“I am not going to die wondering,” he said. “Italy are where they are because of the way they have played over the last 10 years. If we keep doing the same thing we have always done, we will always be in the same place.”

Italy will debut Zebre wing Simone Gesi and, possibly off the bench, his clubmate and hooker Marco Manfredi. Scrumhalf Stephen Varney has been dropped and Alessandro Fusco promoted to quicken the ruck speed. ___

Lineups:

Scotland: Ollie Smith, Kyle Steyn, Huw Jones, Sione Tuipulotu, Duhan van der Merwe, Blair Kinghorn, Ben White; Jack Dempsey, Hamish Watson, Jamie Ritchie (captain), Jonny Gray, Sam Skinner, Zander Fagerson, George Turner, Pierre Schoeman. Reserves: Ewan Ashman, Rory Sutherland, WP Nel, Scott Cummings, Matt Fagerson, Ali Price, Ben Healy, Cameron Redpath.

Italy: Tommaso Allan, Pierre Bruno, Juan Ignacio Brex, Tommaso Menoncello, Simone Gesi, Paolo Garbisi, Alessandro Fusco; Lorenzo Cannone, Michele Lamaro (captain), Sebastian Negri, Federico Ruzza, Edoardo Iachizzi, Marco Riccioni, Giacomo Nicotera, Danilo Fischetti. Reserves: Marco Manfredi, Federico Zani, Pietro Ceccarelli, Niccolo Cannone, Giovanni Pettinelli, Manuel Zuliani, Alessandro Garbisi, Luca Morisi.

