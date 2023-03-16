E-passport Market Growth by drugs, by surgery, by distribution the end of 2022 to 2027

Astute Analytica released the latest report on the E-passport Market study, which will provide all the most recent market trends, which has been announced. The study also contributes to a quick estimation of the market’s size, which is expected to expand significantly over the envisioned period of time. Furthermore, new technological developments and mechanical improvements are justified when demand for this service/item increases globally.

The global E-passport market is estimated to reach US$ 80 Bn by the end of 2027. The market is expected to register a CAGR of more than 22% over the forecast period.

Leading Competitors

Major competitors in the E-passport market include Gemalto, HID Global, IAI Industrial Systems, Infineon Technologies AG, Cognitec Systems, Dermalog, Access IS, Cognitec Systems, Cryptovision, Dealer Management System. The current market has oligopoly nature but is shifting towards monopolistic as the tech giants are strategizing for mergers and collaborations to sustain the competitive nature of the market.

Segmentation Analysis

The Global E-passport Market is segmented into following categories. By Component:

Embedded Systems Chips Tags Others

Services

By Chip:

<80 KB

80-180 KB

>180 KB

By Cryptography Type:

3DES

AES up to 256 bits

Elliptic curve up to 521bits

RSA up to 3072 bits

Others

Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & NZ Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa U.A.E. Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Rest of Middle East & Africa



