Woman in southern Taiwan dies after being stabbed by ex-boyfriend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A 51-year-old woman surnamed Hsia (夏) was fatally stabbed by her ex-boyfriend, a 55-year-old man surnamed Chiu (邱), on Thursday (March 16).

The attack happened at Jinshihu Market in Kaohsiung at around 9:00 a.m., after Hsia angrily approached Chiu, who worked as a fishmonger at the market. The two reportedly began dating in 2022 and had recently separated but were still in contact.

A report from LTN says Hsia applied for a restraining order against Chiu, citing acts of violence and domestic abuse. Hsia and Chiu, both unmarried, only dated for half a year.

Chiu reportedly sent LINE messages to Hsia the evening before the attack, but she did not respond. Instead, Hsia chose to directly confront Chiu at the market Thursday morning to discuss ending their relationship.

While the two were arguing, Chiu used one of the knives at his market stall to stab Hsia in her side. She immediately tried to flee from Chiu but was pursued by the man for about 300 meters.

Chiu was detained by officers who were in the area and witnessed Chiu pursuing the injured woman. Hsia collapsed in the street nearby and was rushed to a hospital, but she was later pronounced dead from her wounds at around 11:00 a.m.

An acquaintance of Chiu told officers that he was angry with Hsia because of a dispute over money, and he suspected that she had begun dating another person.

The Social Affairs Bureau of Kaohsiung City urged people not to directly confront others when either party is angry, reported LTN. When two people experience an acrimonious breakup, it is best to end contact completely to avoid worsening the situation.