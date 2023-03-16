Alexa
Taipei man causes uproar after ordering wife and son to kneel by roadside

Police notified Taipei City Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/16 19:05
Taipei City Government. (Wikipedia photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Facebook post portraying a mother and her son forced by a father to kneel by the roadside caused a stir on social media, after which authorities launched an investigation on Tuesday (March 14).

A post by Facebook user "Car Expert Lin Da-wei" (汽車專家林大維) showed a mother and her son kneeling on the roadside with their hands raised, CNA reported. The post stirred heated debates among netizens, one of whom claimed this is a reoccurring situation and that the social welfare department needs to be involved.

The police found during the investigation that the father ordered his wife and child to kneel by the side of the street for 10 minutes as punishment for the wife not picking up the child at school, letting the volunteers send the child home directly, CNA quoted.

The child’s mother did not want to apply for a protection order, according to police. In addition to warning the child’s father not to engage in improper and disorderly discipline, the police also notified the Taipei City Center for Prevention of Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault of the incident in accordance with the regulations of the Domestic Violence Prevention Act.

"Car Expert Lin Da-wei" posted Thursday that the city’s Department of Social Welfare contacted him, explaining that they had dealt with the situation. He deleted the original post to prevent netizens from searching for the father and child, thereby breaching the Protection of Children and Youths Welfare and Rights Act.
domestic violence
social welfare
protection order

