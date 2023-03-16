Acetonitrile Market is Projected to Showcase Significant Growth by 2022 to 2027 | Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Acetonitrile Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Acetonitrile Market was valued at US$ 353 Mn in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 482.9 Mn by 2027. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period 2022-2027. In terms of volume, the market is estimated to grow from 1,26,135.8 tons in 2021 to 1,76,380.6 tons by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.7% during 2022-2027.

The key market players are Asahi Kasei Corporation, Avantor Performance Materials, LLC, Biosolve Chimie, Formosa Plastic Corporation, GFS Chemicals, Inc., Honeywell Research Chemicals, and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation among others.

By Type Segment of the Global Acetonitrile Market is sub-segmented into:

Derivative

Solvent

By Grade (Purity) Segment of the Global Acetonitrile Market is sub-segmented into:

99.99%

99.9%

99.8%

99.5%

Others

By Application Segment of the Global Acetonitrile Market is sub-segmented into:

Laboratory DNA and RNA Synthesis Extraction High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Solvents Organic Synthesis

Agricultural Chemical

Pharmaceutical Synthetic Medicine Insulin Antibiotics Vitamins Extraction Solvent

Specialty Chemicals

Others

By End-User Segment of the Global Acetonitrile Market is sub-segmented into:

Agricultural Industry

Analytical Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others

By Region Segment of the Global Acetonitrile Market is sub-segmented into:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Europe Poland Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



