Spout Pouch Market Current Status and Future Prospects 2022 to 2030 | Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor, Mondi Group

Global Spout Pouch Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Spout Pouch Market was estimated at US$ 21,784.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to arrive at US$ 40,266.7 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In volume terms, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Spout Pouch Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
The report highlights key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
The aggregate share of the 14 major players in spout pouch market is close to 30%. The players in spout pouch market are extremely serious to expand their presence in the global marketplace. Major players active in the market includes Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, and The DOW Chemical Company.
Other players analyzed in the report includes prominent names such as Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Glenroy Inc., Essentra PLC, Printpack Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company, ProAmpac, Color Flex, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., and Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp.
The development work being done in the market sector for Spout Pouch Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.
Segmentation Overview
By Product:
- Beverages
- Syrups
- Energy Drinks
- Cleaning Solutions
- Oils
- Liquid soaps
- Baby food
- Others
By Component:
- Cap
- Straw
- Film
- Others
By Pouch Size
- Less Than 200 ML
- 200 To 500 ML
- 500 To 1000 ML
- More Than 1000 ML
By Material:
- Plastic
- Aluminium
- Paper
- Others
By Closure Type:
- Screw
- Flip Top
- Corner-mounted spouts
- Top-mounted spouts
- Push-up drink caps
By End user:
- Food and beverages
- Cosmetics and personal Care
- Automotive
- Pharmaceutical
- Paints
- Soaps and detergents
- Others
By Region:
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- Western Europe
- The UK
- Germany
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of APAC
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
