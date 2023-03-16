Spout Pouch Market Current Status and Future Prospects 2022 to 2030 | Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor, Mondi Group

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Spout Pouch Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Spout Pouch Market was estimated at US$ 21,784.2 Mn in 2021 and is expected to arrive at US$ 40,266.7 Mn by 2030. The market is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period 2022-2030. In volume terms, the market is registering a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Spout Pouch Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The aggregate share of the 14 major players in spout pouch market is close to 30%. The players in spout pouch market are extremely serious to expand their presence in the global marketplace. Major players active in the market includes Berry Plastic Corporation, Amcor Ltd., Mondi Group, and The DOW Chemical Company.

Other players analyzed in the report includes prominent names such as Coating Excellence International, HOD Packaging and enterprises Ltd., Glenroy Inc., Essentra PLC, Printpack Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group, Bemis Company, ProAmpac, Color Flex, Bischof & Klein GmbH & Co., The DOW Chemical Company, Sonoco Products Company, Winpak Ltd., and Logos Pack & Sealed Air Corp.

The development work being done in the market sector for Spout Pouch Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Product:

Beverages

Syrups

Energy Drinks

Cleaning Solutions

Oils

Liquid soaps

Baby food

Others

By Component:

Cap

Straw

Film

Others

By Pouch Size

Less Than 200 ML

200 To 500 ML

500 To 1000 ML

More Than 1000 ML

By Material:

Plastic

Aluminium

Paper

Others

By Closure Type:

Screw

Flip Top

Corner-mounted spouts

Top-mounted spouts

Push-up drink caps

By End user:

Food and beverages

Cosmetics and personal Care

Automotive

Pharmaceutical

Paints

Soaps and detergents

Others

By Region:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Western Europe The UK Germany France Italy Spain Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Poland Russia Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of APAC

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



