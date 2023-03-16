Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Set for Explosive Growth by 2022 to 2027 | Amcor, AptarGroup, Becton, Dickinson

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.

The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market was valued at USD 116.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of US$ 267.4 Bn by end of the year 2027. In terms of revenue, the global market size recorded substantial growth at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027. The market holds an opportunity of US$ 150.8 Bn during 2022-2027.

With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.

The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.

Leading Companies

The report covers detail of key players present in the global marketplace which includes – Business Overview, Company Financials, Key Officials, List of Products, Recent Developments, and Strategy Outlook. Key players profiled in the reports are Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and WestRock Company.

The development work being done in the market sector for Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.

Segmentation Overview

By Packaging Type

Primary

Secondary

Tertiary

By Product

Cardboard Boxes Cartons Display Unit

Paper Label Leaflet Glass

Ampoules Bottles Vials Syringes Cartridges

Plastic Closure Bottles Bags Tubes Injection Trays Laminates with paper or foil

Metal Collapsible tubes Rigid cans Foils Pressurized containers

Rubber

By Application

Oral Drugs

Injectable

Topical

Ocular/ Ophthalmic

Nasal

Sublingual

Pulmonary

Transdermal

IV Drugs

Others

By Prescription Type

Prescription Branded drugs Generic drugs

OTC Branded drugs Generic drugs



By End-Use

Pharma Manufacturing

Contract Packaging

Retail Pharmacy

Institutional Pharmacy

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America



