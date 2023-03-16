Pharmaceutical Packaging Market Set for Explosive Growth by 2022 to 2027 | Amcor, AptarGroup, Becton, Dickinson

Astute Analytica recently published a new research report titled Global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market. This includes in-depth information on new trends, market factors, business prospects, and obstacles that could alter the market dynamics of the sector. It offers a thorough overview of the market segments, including information on goods, applications, and competitors.
The Pharmaceutical Packaging Market was valued at USD 116.6 Bn in 2021 and is expected to record a revenue of US$ 267.4 Bn by end of the year 2027. In terms of revenue, the global market size recorded substantial growth at a CAGR of 14.8% during the forecast period of 2022 – 2027. The market holds an opportunity of US$ 150.8 Bn during 2022-2027.
With strategic analysis, micro and macro market trends and scenarios, price analysis, and a comprehensive description of the market conditions in the forecast period, the global Pharmaceutical Packaging Market research report keeps a close eye on the major competitors.
Download Sample of This Strategic Report– https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-market
The report’s key and secondary drivers, market share, top segments, and regional analysis are all highlighted in this expertly written-and comprehensive document. The paper also examines prominent actors, significant partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions, as well as popular innovations and business practices.
Leading Companies
The report covers detail of key players present in the global marketplace which includes – Business Overview, Company Financials, Key Officials, List of Products, Recent Developments, and Strategy Outlook. Key players profiled in the reports are Amcor, AptarGroup, Inc., Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Berry Global, Inc., Catalent (US), CCL Industries, Inc., Comar, LLC, Drug Plastics Group, Gerresheimer AG, International Paper, Owens Illinois, Inc., Schott AG, SGD Pharma, Vetter Pharma International, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., and WestRock Company.
The development work being done in the market sector for Pharmaceutical Packaging Market, the remaining suppliers and dealers, regional import and export surveys, and regional import and export surveys are all covered in this area. The remaining data was gathered through surveys, public announcements, news articles, premium white newspapers, and interviews with all Cleeve officials.
Segmentation Overview
By Packaging Type
- Primary
- Secondary
- Tertiary
By Product
- Cardboard
- Boxes
- Cartons
- Display Unit
- Paper
- Label
- Leaflet
- Glass
- Ampoules
- Bottles
- Vials
- Syringes
- Cartridges
- Plastic
- Closure
- Bottles
- Bags
- Tubes
- Injection Trays
- Laminates with paper or foil
- Metal
- Collapsible tubes
- Rigid cans
- Foils
- Pressurized containers
- Rubber
Browse Full Report- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/pharmaceutical-packaging-market
By Application
- Oral Drugs
- Injectable
- Topical
- Ocular/ Ophthalmic
- Nasal
- Sublingual
- Pulmonary
- Transdermal
- IV Drugs
- Others
By Prescription Type
- Prescription
- Branded drugs
- Generic drugs
- OTC
- Branded drugs
- Generic drugs
By End-Use
- Pharma Manufacturing
- Contract Packaging
- Retail Pharmacy
- Institutional Pharmacy
By Region
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- Europe
- The U.K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Russia
- Poland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
- South America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Rest of South America
Request Sample Report Here- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/pharmaceutical-packaging-market
About Astute Analytica:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Get in touch with us:
Phone number: +18884296757
Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com
Visit our website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/