Automotive Paint Market to Witness Massive Growth by 2022 to 2027 | 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems

The Automotive Paint Market was valued at US$ 18023.8 Mn in 2021 and is estimated to grow the revenue of US$ 23,244.2 Mn by the end of the year 2027. In terms of value and volume, the global automotive paint market size recorded sustainable growth at a CAGR of 4.3% and 4.0% respectively.

The key players in the report are 3M, Akzo Nobel N.V, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Clariant AG, DOW Chemical, DuPont Coatings & Color Technologies Group, Kansai Paint Co., Ltd., KCC, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd., PPG Industries, Sherwin-Williams Company, Solvay, The Sherwin-Williams, and Valspar Corporation.

By Type

Electrocoat

Primer

Basecoat

Clearcoat

By Technology

Solvent-borne

Waterborne

Powder Coating

By Resin

Polyurethane

Epoxy

Acrylic

Other Resins

By Texture

Solid

Metallic

Matte

Pearlescent

Solar reflective

By Vehicle

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

By Channel

OEMs

Aftermarket

By Region

North America US ** Canada Mexico

South America Argentina Brazil Rest of South America

Europe UK ** Germany ** Italy France Spain Russia Poland Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China ** Japan ** India ** ASEAN South Korea ** Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa



