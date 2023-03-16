Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan indicts ex-lawmaker, retired Navy officer in alleged Chinese spy ring case

Lo Chih-ming, Hsia Fu-hsiang organized free trips to China for 48 ex-officers

  804
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/03/16 16:42
Former TSU lawmaker Lo Chih-ming. 

Former TSU lawmaker Lo Chih-ming.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Prosecutors charged former Taiwan Solidarity Union (TSU) Legislator Lo Chih-ming (羅志明) and retired Navy Major General Hsia Fu-hsiang (夏復翔) under the National Security Act on Thursday (March 16) for providing free trips to China for 48 former military officers.

The people recruited by Lo and Hsia were mostly retired lieutenant generals and major generals from the Army, Navy, and Air Force, and even included one officer who had served in the Presidential Office Building, the Liberty Times reported.

However, because there was no evidence that the retired officers had actually collected confidential information on behalf of China, the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors Office on Thursday only listed them as witnesses, while they indicted Lo and Hsia.

The duo organized 13 free trips to China from 2013 to 2018, with Chinese officials promoting government propaganda at dinners and events during their stay. Both men denied they had been trying to form spy rings on behalf of Beijing, though they acknowledged they had helped retired officers travel to China.
Chinese spies
spy ring
Lo Chih-ming
Hsia Fu-hsiang
retired generals
National Security Act

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan colonel sentenced to 7.5 years in jail after China surrender promise
Taiwan colonel sentenced to 7.5 years in jail after China surrender promise
2023/02/24 16:30
Taiwan court denies bail for ex-lawmaker, retired Navy officer in spy case
Taiwan court denies bail for ex-lawmaker, retired Navy officer in spy case
2023/01/19 16:45
6 Taiwanese military officers busted for joining China spy ring
6 Taiwanese military officers busted for joining China spy ring
2023/01/06 15:01
Taiwan Army colonel on frontline island promises to surrender if China attacks
Taiwan Army colonel on frontline island promises to surrender if China attacks
2022/11/22 14:15
Taiwan lawmakers approve 12-year prison term for economic espionage
Taiwan lawmakers approve 12-year prison term for economic espionage
2022/04/07 13:57