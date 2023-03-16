Taiwan warns Honduras to beware of China's 'false promises'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on Thursday (March 16) warned Honduras to beware of "false promises" from China after the Central American country claimed it cut ties with Taiwan because Taipei refused to double aid and assist in restructuring its debt.

Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Enrique Reina on Wednesday (March 15) told local television station Canal 5 that Tegucigalpa had asked Taipei to double its annual aid package of US$50 million (NT$1.53 billion) and to consider "realigning" its US$600 million (NT$18.38 billion) in debt to Taiwan. Reina said that the Honduran government did not receive a satisfactory response from Taipei.

In addition, Reina also said Honduras has needs that must be addressed in terms of energy, social policies, and refinancing of debt, which are "drowning the country."

On Thursday, MOFA issued a press release which said Taiwan has been actively discussing bilateral cooperation plans with the Honduran government based on Tegucigalpa's priorities, ever since President Xiomara Castro took office in 2022,. The ministry said Taiwan is willing to assist Honduras in promoting construction and development within its capabilities.

The ministry also warned Honduras to beware of "China's false promises." It emphasized that Taiwanese diplomats' efforts to communicate with counterparts in Honduras have never ceased.

According to MOFA, Taiwan's representatives have "responded positively to Honduran proposals from the beginning to the end, and expressed sincerity to assist Honduras within (Taiwan's) capabilities based on the best of goodwill." The ministry said the interview with Reina on Wednesday "did not fully reflect the actual communication between the two countries."

The ministry acknowledged that warning signs about the relationship between the two countries had emerged in recent months. However, Taiwan has tried its best to maintain friendly ties. In the press release, MOFA made it clear that Taiwan will not use money to compete with China for political influence.

MOFA pointed out that the Honduran government has been plagued by debt problems and warned it not to "drink poison to quench its thirst," only to "fall into a Chinese debt trap instead."