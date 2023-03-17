AP News Digest 6 p.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan.

NEW

Adds: BANK COLLAPSE; BANK COLLAPSE-FED LENDING; RUSSIA-MOBILIZATION, SALVADOR-GANG CRACKDOWN, MOLDOVA-LANGUAGE BILL, PUERTO RICO-PERMIT LIMBO, MILITARY-SUICIDES; WRESTLER DEATH-LAWSUIT; TRAIN DERAILMENT; ABORTION CLINICS; ABORTION-FLORIDA; SOLDIER-DEAD-TEXAS; FLORIDA-DESANTIS-DRAG SHOW; UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR; MICROSOFT-OFFICE-AI; MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK PILL; PEOPLE-Q&A-PARIS HILTON

TOP STORIES

RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR — The Pentagon releases video of a Russian fighter jet dumping fuel on a U.S. Air Force surveillance drone before the warplane clipped the drone’s propeller in international airspace, leading to its crash in the Black Sea and raising tensions between Moscow and Washington. By Karl Ritter and Dino Hazell. SENT: 1,250 words, photos, video.

BANK COLLAPSE — Eleven of the biggest banks in the country announced a $30 billion rescue package for First Republic Bank on Thursday, in an effort to stop the California-based bank from becoming the third bank to fail in less than a week. Shares of First Republic had fallen sharply this week, dropping 60% on Monday alone. SENT: 580 words, photos. With: BANK COLLAPSE-SOLUTIONS -- The warning signs were all there. Silicon Valley Bank was expanding at a breakneck pace and pursuing wildly risky investments in the bond market. The vast majority of its deposits were uninsured by the federal government, leaving its customers exposed to a crisis. By Paul Wiseman and Ken Sweet. SENT: 1,170 words, photos.

BANK COLLAPSE-YELLEN — A week after the second-largest bank collapse in U.S. history, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the Senate Finance Committee on Thursday that the nation’s banking system “remains sound” and Americans “can feel confident” about their deposits. By Fatima Hussein. SENT: 1,000 words, photos, audio. WITH: BANK COLLAPSE-FED LENDING — Fed lent $300B in emergency funds to banks in the past week. SENT: 130 words, photo. And: SWITZERLAND-CREDIT SUISSE — Credit Suisse shares soar after central bank offers lifeline. SENT: 930 words, photos.

FRANCE-PENSION TENSIONS — French President Emmanuel Macron ordered his prime minister to wield a special constitutional power on Thursday that skirts parliament to force through a highly unpopular bill raising the retirement age from 62 to 64 without a vote. By Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 810 words, photos.

MED-ALZHEIMER’S ESCAPEES — Scientists are digging into why a few people escape the rarest form of Alzheimer’s, which is inherited and strikes young. Every so often, someone dodges their family’s genetic fate. Doug Whitney of Port Orchard, Washington, is one of those lucky “escapees.” He’s a healthy 73 despite a gene that gave generations of his family Alzheimer’s symptoms by age 50. By Lauran Neergaard. SENT: 1,400 words, photos.

MORE ON RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

POLAND-UKRAINE-JETS — Poland said Thursday it plans to give Ukraine about a dozen MiG-29 fighter jets, which would make it the first NATO member to fulfill Kyiv’s increasingly urgent requests for warplanes to defend itself against the Russian invasion. SENT: 510 words, photos.

RUSSIA-UKRAINE-WAR-CRIMES — A U.N.-backed investigation has found that Russian attacks against civilians in Ukraine, including systematic torture and killing in occupied regions, amount to war crimes and possibly crimes against humanity. SENT: 315 words, photos.

RUSSIA-MOBILIZATION — A court in Russia has affirmed the right of a man mobilized to fight in Ukraine to perform an alternative form of civil service due to his stated religious beliefs. SENT: 610 words.

MORE NEWS

STOLEN-HELICOPTER-CRASHES – Authorities say the attempted theft of a helicopter ended in wreckage when it crashed at Sacramento Executive Airport. SENT: 100 words, photo.

ARMY-PARACHUTE-TEAM-FATALITY – A member of the United States Army Parachute Team died after sustaining injuries during a training jump at Homestead Air Reserve Base in Homestead, Florida. SENT: 180 words.

BRITAIN-VIRGIN-ORBIT — Virgin Orbit says it is pausing all operations amid reports that the company is furloughing almost all its staff as part of a bid to seek a funding lifeline. SENT: 370 words, photos.

ITALY-PANTHEON-ENTRANCE-FEE -- Tourists in Rome checking out the Pantheon, Italy’s most-visited cultural site, will soon be charged a 5-euro entrance fee. SENT: 180 words, photos.

WRESTLER DEATH-LAWSUIT — A Kentucky university says it has agreed to a settlement of more than $14 million over the death of a student wrestler during practice. SENT: 350 words, photo.

TRAIN DERAILMENT — Two BNSF trains derailed in separate incidents in Arizona and Washington state on Thursday, with the latter spilling diesel fuel. There were no injuries reported in either. SENT: 325 words, photo.

WASHINGTON/POLITICS

MILITARY SUICIDES — Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin orders improvements in access to mental health care to reduce suicides in the military, but holds off on endorsing recommendations to restrict gun and ammunition purchases by young troops. SENT: 600 words, photo.

CONGRESS-WAR POWERS — The Senate takes a first step toward repealing two measures that give open-ended approval for military action in Iraq. The push to end that authority comes as the United States marks the 20th anniversary of the Iraq War. SENT: 850 words, photos.

BIDEN-CLIMATE — President Joe Biden has made fighting climate change a core part of his agenda. But his recent decision to give the go-ahead to an oil drilling project in Alaska has infuriated environmental activists. SENT: 1,300 words, photos, video.

ELECTION 2024-TRUMP-VP — The Republican presidential primaries are nearly a year away and the candidate field is unsettled, but several Republicans are already jockeying to position themselves as potential running mates for Donald Trump. SENT: 1,230 words, photos.

UNITED STATES-CHINA-SAUDI ARABIA — In a matter of days, Saudi Arabia carried out blockbuster agreements with the world’s two leading powers, signing a Chinese-facilitated deal aimed at restoring diplomatic ties with the Saudis’ arch-nemesis Iran and announcing a massive contract to buy commercial planes from U.S. manufacturer Boeing. SENT: 1,420 words, photos.

CAPITOL-RIOT-NEWSPAPER-EDITOR — A former top editor of an Orthodox Jewish newspaper in New York City was arrested Thursday on charges that he interfered with police officers trying to protect the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. SENT: 630 words, photos.

NATIONAL

ABORTION CLINICS — Abortion clinics in Utah could be banned from operating under a law signed by the state’s Republican governor, setting off a rush of confusion among clinics, hospitals and prospective patients in the deeply conservative state. SENT: 1,100 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-GOVERNOR-HOMELESSNESS -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom will announce plans for the state to pay to build 1,200 small homes to help house the homeless population. SENT: 785 words, photos.

WESTERN DROUGHT — Record snowfall and rain have helped to loosen drought’s grip on parts of the western U.S. as national forecasters and climate experts warned Thursday that some areas should expect more flooding as the snow melts. SENT: 950 words, photos.

ALASKA OIL-ALASKA NATIVES — The Biden administration’s approval this week of the biggest oil drilling project in Alaska in decades promises to widen a rift among Alaska Natives, with some saying that oil money can’t counter the damages caused by climate change and others defending the project as economically vital. SENT: 930 words, photos, video.

ABORTION-NORTH-DAKOTA — The North Dakota Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a state abortion ban will remain blocked while a lawsuit over its constitutionality proceeds. SENT: 575 words.

ABORTION-FLORIDA — A proposal that would ban abortions at six weeks is advancing in Florida, where Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated support for the restrictions as he prepares a potential presidential run. SENT: 400 words, photo.

MENTAL-HEALTH-PATIENT-DEATH — Video from a state mental hospital shows a Black Virginia man who was handcuffed and shackled being pinned to the ground by deputies who are now facing second-degree murder charges in his death, according to relatives of the man and their attorneys who viewed the footage Thursday. SENT: 1,150 words, photo.

SOLDIER-DEAD-TEXAS — The U.S. military is investigating the death of a soldier at a Texas Army post that in recent years has struggled with murder, suicide and sexual assault among its troops. SENT: 200 words.

FLORIDA-DESANTIS-DRAG SHOW — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration moves to revoke the liquor license of a Miami hotel that hosted a Christmas drag show. SENT: 370 words, photo.

INTERNATIONAL

PUERTO RICO-PERMIT LIMBO — A ruling by Puerto Rico’s Supreme Court has thrown into limbo hundreds of thousands of business and construction permits issued by a U.S. territory already struggling to attract investors amid an economic crisis. SENT: 425 words, photos.

MOLDOVA-LANGUAGE BILL — Moldovan lawmakers have voted in favor of a divisive bill that will replace references to the country’s official national language from Moldovan to Romanian in the Constitution and in legislation. SENT: 430 words.

UNITED NATIONS-MYANMAR — The U.N. special envoy to Myanmar says widespread popular resistance to the military’s brutal repression shows no sign of abating across much of the country. SENT: 720 words, photo.

SALVADOR-GANG CRACKDOWN — El Salvador’s congress has voted to approve yet another extension of emergency rules allowing police to round up suspected members of street gangs. SENT: 330 words.

IRAN-BLEAK-NEW-YEAR -- Iran’s bazaars are packed ahead of the Persian New Year next week. But there’s little holiday cheer as customers survey the soaring prices of meat and holiday treats, wondering if they can afford either. Crippling Western sanctions, on top of decades of economic mismanagement, have plunged the country into a severe crisis. SENT: 745 words, photos.

LIBYA-MISSING URANIUM — Some 2.5 tons of natural uranium stored in a site in war-torn Libya have gone missing, the United Nations nuclear watchdog said, raising safety and proliferation concerns. SENT: 570 words, photo.

ISRAEL-POLITICS — Israel’s former prime minister is urging world leaders to shun Israel’s current prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, as he presses ahead with a plan to overhaul Israel’s justice system. SENT: 1,025 words, photo.

LEBANON-SCHOOL CRISIS — Lebanon’s schools are crumbling under the weight of the country’s economic collapse even as the political leadership — which caused the crisis through decades of corruption and mismanagement — balks at taking any measures to resolve it. SENT: 960 words, photos.

BRITAIN-STRIKES — Leaders of unions representing hundreds of thousands of nurses, ambulance crews and other health care workers in England have reached a deal to resolve months of disruptive strikes for higher wages. SENT: 805 words, photos.

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

CHINA-US-TIKTOK BAN-EXPLAINER — China is accusing the United States of spreading disinformation and suppressing TikTok following reports that the Biden administration was calling for its Chinese owners to sell their stakes in order to avoid a nationwide ban of the app. Should TikTok users expect the video-sharing app to be wiped off their phones? And if not, how serious is its threat? Here’s what to know. SENT: 1,100 words, photos. With: BRITAIN-TIK-TOK – British authorities say they’re banning TikTok from government mobile phones on security grounds, following similar moves by the U.S. and European Union; CHINA-US-TIKTOK-BAN — China says U.S. spreading disinformation, suppressing TikTok (both sent).

FINANCIAL MARKETS — Stocks rallied Thursday after a group of big banks offered a lifeline to the bank that investors had zeroed in on in their hunt for the industry’s next victim. SENT: 860 words, photos.

BANK COLLAPSE-FACT FOCUS — Some social media users are honing in on a single culprit that led to the demise of Silicon Valley Bank: its socially aware, or “woke,” agenda. But financial and banking experts say the biggest bank failure in U.S. history since the 2008 financial meltdown happened because of poor investment and risk strategies that left SVB with insufficient cash to weather a mass withdrawal of assets from its largely tech sector customers. SENT: 1,090 words, photos.

UNEMPLOYMENT-BENEFITS — Fewer Americans applied for jobless claims last week as the labor market continues to thrive despite the Federal Reserve’s efforts to cool the economy and tamp down inflation. SENT: 610 words, photos.

MORTGAGE-RATES — The average long-term U.S. mortgage inched back down this week after five straight weeks of increases, good news for homebuyers as the housing market’s all-important spring buying season gets underway. SENT: 405 words, photos.

MICROSOFT-OFFICE-AI — Microsoft is infusing artificial intelligence tools into its Office software, including Word, Excel and Outlook emails. SENT: 300 words, photo.

HEALTH & SCIENCE

MED-VIRUS-OUTBREAK PILL — U.S. health advisers are backing the continued use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill Paxlovid, saying it remains an important option for adults at high risk of severe illness. SENT: 545 words, photos.

MED—PREGNANCY DEATHS — New data suggests U.S. deaths of pregnant women dropped significantly in 2022, after a year when the maternal death rate was the highest recorded in nearly six decades. SENT: 740 words, photo.

MED—VIRUS-OUTBREAK-PILL — Government health advisers will review Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill, Paxlovid, as the U.S. considers full approval for the drug that was authorized for emergency use more than two years ago. UPCOMING: 450 words, photos by 5 p.m.

CAPE-COD-SHARKS — The scientific nonprofit that tracks the white shark population in Cape Cod waters identified 55 sharks never before documented in the area during its most recent research season, but experts say that’s no reason for tourists who flock to the vacation hotpsot every summer to be afraid of going in the water. SENT: 585 words, photos.

ENTERTAINMENT

WHEN CHARACTERS SWEAR — The conversation about the use of profanity on television illustrates the journey that is undertaken when fictional characters journey from the strictures of network and syndicated TV to high-end streaming. SENT: 1,090 words, photo.

FRANCE-MONET'S BROTHER — Claude Monet’s older sibling is the focus of a landmark Paris exhibit illuminating the never-before-known role Leon Monet played in the French Impressionist painter’s life and art. SENT: 750 words, photos.

FILM-ADAM-BRODY — For Adam Brody, donning the padded superhero suit in “Shazam!” and its sequel is a dream come true. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, he said he “always wanted to play a superhero.” SENT: 730 words, photos.

PEOPLE-Q&A-PARIS HILTON — Paris Hilton is sharing her life story in “Paris Hilton: The Memoir,” a new book detailing the ups and downs of her public and private life. Hilton became famous as a teen living in New York with her parents at the Waldorf Astoria where she became a gossip column staple. SENT: 1,030 words, photos.

SPORTS

BBN-METS-DIAZ-INJURY — The New York Mets are expected to provide an update on the status of star closer Edwin Diaz, who injured his right knee while celebrating Puerto Rico’s victory over the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 5 p.m.

BBO-INSTANT-REPLAY-ZOOM -- Umpires will have a new view this season: on Zoom. Major League Baseball struck a deal with Zoom Video Communications Inc. allowing on-field umpires to watch videos being evaluated by the replay operations center during contested calls. SENT: 540 words, photos.

SPORTS-BETTING-STATES – The stakes will be higher for March Madness this year in some states. People in Ohio, Kansas and Massachusetts will be able to cast online bets on the NCAA basketball tournament for the first time. A total of 33 states and the District of Columbia now allow at least some form of sports wagering. SENT: 1,085 words, photos.

